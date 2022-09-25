Philippe century helps Western Australia start title defence with victory

Western Australia 5 for 277 (Philippe 100, Card 90) beat Victoria 9 for 274 (Handscomb 93, Tye 4-54) with five wickets

A massive opening partnership from West Australian pair Josh Philippe and D’Arcy Short lifted the defending Marsh Cup holders to a commanding five-wicket win over Victoria in Melbourne.

WA eased over the line with 14 balls to spare. The contest looked decided as the WA openers put on a match-defining partnership of 166 at almost a run.

Philippe was dismissed for 100 the ball after reaching his ton, while Short made a more measured 90 before falling with victory in sight. Philippe, who had brought up his half-century with a six, reached the triple figure in just 95 balls in a knock that featured three sixes.

Victoria all-rounder Will Sutherland, who had Philippe caught at the wicket, then produced an extraordinary one-handed catch to send Short back to the pavilion. Despite some late pressure, Hilton Cartwright helped WA home with an unbeaten 26.

The visitors impressed with both bat and ball in their first outing of the domestic summer and first since holding off Victoria in last season’s Sheffield Shield final.

Victoria won the toss but slumped to 5 for 92 in the wake of fine pace and seam bowling.

Jhye Richardson was absent from the WA line-up as a precaution with hamstring soreness. The Test fastman’s absence had little impact and Andrew Tye returned with 4-54 to give a strong bowling performance.

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb held the home team’s innings together just as it threatened to crumble. He made 93 from 110 balls, while there were also quick contributions from middle-order pair Matt Short (43 from 38 balls) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (36 from 42).

Victoria opened the domestic season on Friday with a contentious win over New South Wales, with the umpires ending the weather-affected game for poor light ball after the lead had changed hands via the DLS method.