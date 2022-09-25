Philippe century helps Western Australia start title defence with victory
Western Australia 5 for 277 (Philippe 100, Card 90) beat Victoria 9 for 274 (Handscomb 93, Tye 4-54) with five wickets
WA eased over the line with 14 balls to spare. The contest looked decided as the WA openers put on a match-defining partnership of 166 at almost a run.
Philippe was dismissed for 100 the ball after reaching his ton, while Short made a more measured 90 before falling with victory in sight. Philippe, who had brought up his half-century with a six, reached the triple figure in just 95 balls in a knock that featured three sixes.
Victoria all-rounder Will Sutherland, who had Philippe caught at the wicket, then produced an extraordinary one-handed catch to send Short back to the pavilion. Despite some late pressure, Hilton Cartwright helped WA home with an unbeaten 26.
The visitors impressed with both bat and ball in their first outing of the domestic summer and first since holding off Victoria in last season’s Sheffield Shield final.
Victoria won the toss but slumped to 5 for 92 in the wake of fine pace and seam bowling.
Victoria opened the domestic season on Friday with a contentious win over New South Wales, with the umpires ending the weather-affected game for poor light ball after the lead had changed hands via the DLS method.
Will Pucovski, after shining in the opener with a half-century, fell cheaply for just 5, while there was also a failure for another Test aspirant, with Marcus Harris taking 8.