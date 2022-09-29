Philadelphia’s Democrat DA DEFENDS his lax policies after surge of shootings and crime in the city

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared on Good Day Philadelphia to discuss the recent crime wave gripping the city and defended himself against accusations that his policies are to blame for the crimes.

Krasner appeared on the Fox 29 News Philadelphia show on Thursday and was instantly pressed about crime in the city in the wake of a spate of shootings – one has occurred every day of the week since May 31.

‘We have a terrible crisis in this country when it comes to gun violence. I don’t have good news for you, but I will tell you the number of homicides this day last year was more,’ Krasner said.

When asked about his policies that have let those with gun charges back out onto the street to commit murders, Krasner claimed that it was the direction the city should go in.

‘We do not want to just be prosecuting people after the crime, we want to stop the crime from happening and save that victim’s life,’ he said of his measures.

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city

Krasner said he hopes to prevent crimes before they happen

The hosts interviewing Krasner pushed back on him seemingly saying things were getting better, and asked what tangible solutions he can provide that will solve the issue.

‘The lesson is that we were in a shaky position when the pandemic hit and there should have been a lot more money into things like football, which are necessary for prevention, which is constructive,’ he responded.

Despite Krasner’s claims, many in Pennsylvania are unhappy with the district attorney’s decision-making, but he again struck down the idea that he’s doing a bad job.

‘The areas of this city where we had the highest level of support were the areas that are most affected by gun violence because they believe in what we’re trying to do,’ he said.

‘The perception is there for political reasons and only within certain communities,’ Krasner continued, alluding to rural counties that are typically against the DA.

The crime wave, meanwhile, has spared no one – with one incident this past week seeing a Temple University grad murdered by a masked gunman while walking the street, and another claiming the life of a 14-year-old football player when he was heading home from a school scrimmage.

Mass looting and other brazen assaults have also been commonplace, such as one over the weekend that saw more than 100 children as young as 10 storm and ransack a Wawa convenience store.

In another filmed incident, a commuter was held at gunpoint by a masked marauder while waiting for the subway – further outraging fed-up Philadelphians.

Philadelphia’s District Attorney is the controversial, soft on crime Larry Krasner, who was re-elected in 2021 but has faced dubious impeachment attempts in 2022 amid the crime wave

The steady stream of violent episodes lambasted leftist city officials for the wave of incident, including progressive Mayor Jim Kenney – who was forced last month to stage an emergency meeting behind closed doors with city officials to discuss ways to reduce the violence

However, despite this, gun violence has been on the rise, causing many to speak out against the city’s soft-on-crime policies and politicians, calling for change in a city that has been touted as the birthplace of American democracy.

In addition to the mayor and the city in general, many have honed in on the controversial state attorney general and city’s district attorney, who have both been touted as ‘progressive’ and have implemented soft policies that have granted repeat offenders multiple chances to escape incarceration.

AG Josh Shapiro has been long accused of being soft on crime as the state’s twice-elected attorney general.

A flood of criticism comes amid a slew of troubling incidents in the city – causing Philly police to appeal to the mayor that they ‘can’t keep up’ with the rapidly rising homicide rate and the mayor on Monday signing an order that will ban citizens from carrying guns in public places like parks and schools.

In June, the Democratic mayor of Philadelphia blasted the ‘horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence’ plaguing the nation after an overnight mass shooting left three dead and at least 11 injured in his city.

Kenney called for officials to ‘address the availability and ease of access to firearms’ in the US as a manhunt was underway for the gunmen involved in Saturday’s vile attack.

Kenney, like many of his fellow Democrats, has long called for stricter gun laws and stronger measures to curb gun violence.

‘Until we address the availability and ease of access to firearms, we will always be fighting an uphill battle. As mayor, I will continue to fight to protect our communities and urge others to advocate for stronger laws that keep guns out of the hands of violent individuals,’ the mayor said.

The crime wave, meanwhile, has spared no one – with one incident this past week claiming the life of a 14-year-old football player when he was heading home from a school scrimmage. Pictured are police at the suburban school on Tuesday

‘The surge in gun violence that we’ve seen across the nation—and here in Philadelphia—makes me not just heartbroken, but angry. Our administration, in partnership with all of our local and federal law enforcement agencies, continues to work relentlessly to reduce violence and create safer communities.’

The day after signing the edict into effect, a shooting outside Roxborough High School took place.

The shooting transpired after a football scrimmage near Roxborough High School around 4:30 pm, lawmen said after cordoning off the area around the crime scene.

Investigators say the five Roxborough junior varsity players had been walking off the school’s football field when at least two gunmen opened fire from a Ford Explorer with a barrage of bullets.

The teen victim was shot and later died from his injuries, according to police, while two of his teammate, aged 14 and 17, were shot and rushed to nearby Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

A fourth player suffered a graze wound, officers said, but did not require medical treatment.

The condition of the fifth victim, who was also hospitalized, has not been released. An arrest has yet to be made – despite there being several witnesses and the perps letting off roughly 70 shots.

That incident came on the heels of another high-profile incident where Everett Beauregard – a 23-year-old Temple University grad and former intern to Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle – was gunned down in what appeared to be a premeditated hit.

Philadelphia authorities are offering $20,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the gunman

Everett Beauregard, 23, pictured, was an was murdered on the street on Thursday night

Philadelphia police first thought the killing was a botched robbery, but now believe the college grad was picked at random.

Investigators released video that showed the gunman – a male with a slim build, wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, and a medical-grade mask – pacing on 35th Street between Hamilton and Spring Garden streets.

The video showed the suspect’s hand in the pocket with the gun. As he walked, he reaches over with his free hand to adjust the weapon nervously.

As the former campaign worker passed, the suspect turned back and fired, killing the man.

Police said that the victim was hit once and the bullet severed his spinal cord.

Philadelphia authorities are offering $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the gunman.

Beauregard’s recent alma mater posted a short memorial to him on Twitter.

‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Temple alumnus Everett Beauregard, who was killed in West Philadelphia last night . . . He had a very bright future ahead of him, and it is beyond disheartening knowing we will no longer be able to watch him soar alongside his fellow Owls,’ college administrators wrote, referring to the university mascot.

The murderer, seen here, was walking up and down 35th Street between Hamilton and Spring Garden streets just after midnight

Video shows the killer plant his feet before pulling out a handgun and firing one round into Beauregard’s neck, severing his spinal cord

US Rep. Brendan Boyle commented on Facebook after the shooting, denouncing the surge in gun violence across the country.

‘I am heartsick to learn the senseless epidemic of gun violence has struck a member of my team, our former campaign intern Everett Beauregard,’ Boyle wrote.

‘Everett worked for my campaign during the 2018 election season. He made great contributions to our electoral victory that year.

‘He was a nice, well-liked, and purposeful young man with a bright future ahead of him. We will truly miss him and we grieve along with his family and friends during this difficult time.’

The killer hasn’t been arrested, and cops have been unable to offer any possible motive as to the horrific killing.

Days prior, Philadelphia went viral when the area’s famous convenience store Wawa was ransacked by a mob of 100 people, many of them children. in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood.

The incident came weeks after stores in Philly’s Center City were forced to close early after dozens of juveniles reportedly ransacked the area, including a number of Wawas.

A group of what appears to be juveniles ransacked the Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia’s Mayfair district on Saturday night (above)

As they destroyed shelves, one delinquent could be seen standing on a counter and twerking

As the ransacking continued, a man from behind a counter could be heard yelling at the crowd

It was the latest of such incidents that have seen Wawa’s looted and ransacked throughout Philadelphia as robberies soar by more than 40 percent this year

Pictured: The aftermath of Saturday night’s chaos inside the Wawa

Also last week, a video surfaced of a gunman holding a weapon to a subway passenger’s head during a crime-riddle span citizens have tabbed as the ‘summer of mayhem’ which saw over 750 shootings.

The disturbing video, which went viral online, shows the man wearing a black hoodie, sticking up and pointing his gun at the head of a man waiting for a train on the platform.

Both Philadelphia police and officials for SEPTA, the area’s transit system, told DailyMail.com the incident happened in July.

A SEPTA spokesperson said that no shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.

The man, sitting on the ground in a white hat as he took a sip from a water bottle, seemed to shrug off the potential threat as a bystander recorded the incident.

Spokespersons for both the police and transit say that no arrests have been made and the event is still under investigation.

Philadelphia continues to go through a crime wave with residents reacting to a holdup at a train station in the city over a ‘summer of mayhem’ during a period where Philadelphia recorded over 750 shootings under ‘woke’ DA Larry Krasner

The video, which went viral on Reddit and Twitter , shows a gunman sticking up and pointing his weapon to the head of a man waiting on the subway

Both Philadelphia police and officials for SEPTA, the area’s transit system, told DailyMail.com the incident happened in July

A SEPTA spokesperson said that no shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured

The man holding the gun appeared to have posted the video on his Instagram account before making it private

The man holding the gun appeared to have posted the video on his Instagram account before taking it private.

It occurred during a summer in which, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 750 shootings happened in the City of Brotherly Love, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old was murdered after taking 21 gunshots to the body, according to Fox29. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

The City of Brotherly Love has seen a drastic rise in violence, with overall crime up more than 26 percent so far this year compared to the same time in 2021.

While assaults and rapes have seen a notable drop this year, the number of homicides has only dipped by 1.8 percent, from 378 incidents last year to 385 so far this year.

Meanwhile, the number of shooting victims has gone up 3.4 percent, with police reporting 1,706 cases so far this year, up from 1,650 last year.

Robberies have seen the greatest uptick, with 4,199 cases reported this year, up 40.5 percent from the 3,042 reported last year.

Krasner, a leader in the progressive prosecutor movement, has battled with police unions and other officials who accuse him of being soft on crime.