Philadelphia police launch manhunt for 16-year-old suspect in shooting outside high school

Police are searching for Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, in last week’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football game.

The teenager is the first suspect to be identified since five people jumped from a parked sports car on Sept. 27 and opened fire on teenagers walking off a track at Roxborough High School.

Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed and three other teenagers were rushed to a hospital. One was treated on the spot.

Police said Tuesday that Burney-Thorn is wanted on active warrants for one count of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, as well as criminal conspiracy, theft, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and firearms offenses. He should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’, police said.

The shooting drew national attention around the United States amid a spate of mass shootings that have become eerily common amid the country’s staggering homicide rate.

Local news stations streamed helicopter footage of officers cordoning off the area around the school as a victim was placed in a police car and sped away from the school parking lot

The shooting happened on Fairway Terrace near Roxborough High School around 4:30 p.m. in suburban Roxborough

An investigator works at the scene where several people were shot near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia

It also came just after Philadelphia surpassed 400 homicides for the year, just behind last year’s toll, which ended up being the highest in at least six decades.

Police said the shooters appeared to be juveniles, and they were also looking for a sixth person who remained in the vehicle.

They said one of the shooters chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, shot him in the leg and arm and tried to shoot while standing over the victim, but the gun either jammed or was out of bullets.

At a late afternoon news conference, police officials declined to say whether they believe the suspect was one of the five shooters or the getaway driver. Capt. Jason Smith said investigators are looking at seven other people — both teenagers and young adults — and believe “some or most” will turn out to be suspects wanted in the crime.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw urged those responsible to ‘turn yourself in.’

“We know who you are and you’re just delaying the inevitable,” she said. ‘And all you’re doing by hiding is continuing to victimize the families of those you’ve harmed and your hero as well.’

Smith said investigators were still trying to determine whether an incident, such as a lunchroom dispute, may have preceded the shooting and whether the shooting was connected to other shootings police are investigating.

Police have said that Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets. The teenagers who were taken to the hospital were all reported in stable condition after the shooting.

Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, had signed an order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation areas, including parks, basketball courts and pools.

A judge has barred the city from enforcing that order, joining a legal challenge citing state law that prevents any city or county from passing gun control measures.

Outlaw said she was concerned that ‘a whole generation of kids’ was starting to believe that ‘street life is the only way to go’ and that the way to settle a situation was with a firearm.

“And what these kids unfortunately don’t realize is that some of the solutions they come up with — they’re final,” she said. ‘This is the end for them. There is no turning back. They destroy their futures and they destroy families.’