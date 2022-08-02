Philadelphia Phillies acquire pitcher David Robertson from Chicago as MLB trade deadline looms 

The Philadelphia Phillies have strengthened their bullpen for the upcoming playoff by signing veteran reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs.

The Phillies assured the 37-year-old with just over two hours left in Tuesday’s trading window, via ESPN’s baseball insider Jeff Passan.

Chicago got a pitcher from Philadelphia in return and took over Ben Brown, who will now join the struggling 41-60 Cubs.

Robertson is no stranger to the City of Brotherly Love, having signed a $23 million two-year deal with the Phillies in 2019. However, he underwent elbow surgery in 2020 and was released.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Robertson has risen to his former heights in a somewhat renaissance year this season. The former Alabama star has given up a measly 23 hits over 40 and 1/3 innings.

In addition, he has amassed a 2.23 ERA and 14 saves, despite Chicago’s struggles.

Philadelphia is in a much stronger position in the National League than the Cubs and is currently third in the East behind the red-hot Mets and reigning World Series champion, Atlanta.

Their record of 55-47 has them 10 games behind division leaders, New York. Although Philly currently occupies the third and final wildcard in NL.

Robertson was an All-Star with the Yankees in 2011. During his seven-year stint at The Bronx, he claimed the 2009 World Series title when New York defeated his now former team, Philadelphia.

Robertson isn’t the only new player to join the Phillies Tuesday, and outfielder Brandon Marsh also landed a trade with the basement-dwelling Los Angeles Angels.

Tuesday night’s game in Atlanta will likely come too early for the pair, so apparently their first chance to impress will come when NL East’s rivals face off again on Wednesday.