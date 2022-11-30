‘Philadelphia is a war zone’: thug strolls up to parking official and shoots him in the head

A Philadelphia parking authority officer was shot in the head in broad daylight last Friday by a thug in the City of Brotherly Love.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera trailing the 37-year-old male parking attendant and shooting him in the head around 4 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

The officer, who was on duty at the time of the crime, can be seen on video footage immediately collapsing on the sidewalk before help arrives.

He is now in stable condition and the PPA is hopeful that he will make a full recovery as he was mainly injured in his shoulder and ear.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet made any arrests, but believe the victim was a ‘target’.

After the shooting, Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, “It’s daring. It is brutal and something we will certainly do everything we can to resolve immediately.”

“We think he was the intended target,” he continued. “We have some witnesses who say a car stopped, shots were fired, and then a car drove off.”

Crime in Philadelphia has surged in recent years, including a 23 percent year-over-year increase in overall crimes. A Twitter user called the birthplace of freedom a “war zone

The suspect is seen here raising his gun to the head of the parking authority on duty in a targeted shooting attack that left the officer with injuries to his ear and shoulder

Suspect left gunned officer for dead after shooting him in the head in broad daylight after Thanksgiving

.’

Police don’t yet know what prompted the shooting, but it may be related to a parking ticket issued by the victim. Officers review names of drivers who have recently been ticketed by the enforcement officer.

Vanore said the parking authority is cooperating with the police.

“They help us review what he did today and we’ll review that very carefully to see what we can find out,” he said.

Surveillance footage shows a hooded man in dark clothing and sneakers walking down the street before approaching the officer from behind and shooting him in the head at close range.

The injured officer was known to the community in Frankford, Philadelphia, where he was on assignment before the shooting.

Bamba Sissoko from Frankford said he speaks with the officer every day. “He’s a good guy, a really nice guy,” he said ABC6.

A week before the targeted shooting of an officer, a 35-year-old sanitation worker, Ikeem Johnson, was killed on the job in what police said was also a targeted attack – though researchers are still searching for a reason why.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the shooting was “not random.”

“We don’t believe it was random, but based on the fact that the suspect knew where the victim was, meaning he could have followed it on foot or in a vehicle at some point,” she said.

“We don’t know at this point, but based on the nature of the confrontation and how it happened and how quickly it happened, we think it was intentional.”

Philadelphia police officers recently told the city’s mayor they can’t “keep up” with rapidly rising crime rates

The steady stream of violent episodes prompted Democratic city leader Jim Kenney to call an emergency meeting behind closed doors with city officials to discuss ways to reduce violence in September.

Violent crime as a whole is up about three percent in Philadelphia since the beginning of the year. Overall crime is up 23 percent since this time last year.

While the homicide rate has dropped 8.6 percent since 2021, the overall trend over the past few years has been a steep climb. And the number of reported robberies has also skyrocketed by 36.7 percent. The number of victims of shootings has also increased by 0.9 percent since around this time last year.

A total of 14,044 violent crimes have been reported to the Philadelphia Police Department in 2022, with about a month left on the calendar.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia police appealed to the city’s mayor that they “can’t keep up” with the rapidly rising homicide rate, and the mayor signed an order Monday banning citizens from carrying guns in public places like parks and schools .

In fact, the situation in Philadelphia is so bleak that the Mexican government was recently discovered to have used open-air images of the homeless and drug users in some of the city’s troubled neighborhoods to deter young Mexicans from using drugs.

Ultimately, most of the fentanyl circulating in the US is brought in through Mexico, a reality that has raised questions about the embarrassing video proudly presented by the Mexican government.

The office of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged in a statement that the city is facing a drug crisis, but added that “it is always difficult to see the people and neighborhoods of our city in a limited and negative light.” to see’.

The ads don’t list the city or neighborhood shown, but the location can be identified from signs in the background, including one for the Allegheny station on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line.

It remains unclear why the Mexican government decided to use street images from the US to scare Mexicans – who have their own drug problems. Critics say the ads are dubious scare tactics about reusing drugs rather than offering help or treatment.