Philadelphia Eagles send 35 CHEESESTEAKS to Doug Pederson and Jaguars for beating Dallas

While Doug Pederson is no longer the main man for the Philadelphia Eagles, he continues to treat his fans despite his departure in January 2021.

Now the Jacksonville coach, Pederson and the Jaguars defeated Dallas on Sunday thanks to a pick-six in overtime from Rayshawn Jenkins.

While it didn’t make the division for Philadelphia, they can against the Cowboys in Arlington, TX. at Christmas Eve.

Philadelphia needs one win in their last three games to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Philly’s Finest owner Jeff Harris (L) and staff ready to deliver order to Pederson & the Jags

As a former Eagles coach, Sunday’s win must have been extra sweet for Doug Pederson

In recognition of their good work, the Eagles ordered 35 cheesesteaks and 25 portions of large fries for the AFC South franchise from Philly’s Finest of Jacksonville.

While he initially thought it might be a joke, owner Jeff Harris had another Eagles staffer confirm the order, and so he got to work.

“Someone called food and I made food, and the courier picked it up and brought it to the stadium,” Harris said via USA today.

Rayshawn Jenkins singled out Dak Prescott and brought it back to the house in OT for a Jaguars win

Of course, Harris and the Philly’s Finest crew are big fans of Philadelphia and were only too happy to fulfill the order, leaving a letter for Coach Pederson as well.

Enjoy a taste of Philly! Great win over the Cowboys!” the message read.

Jacksonville traveled northeast on Wednesday in anticipation of a huge AFC game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Harris left a note with the food sent to the Jacksonville practice facility earlier this week

The Jaguars are one game behind Tennessee in the race for the AFC South crown, and play the Titans in tantalizing fashion at home in the final game of the regular season.

It’s a similarly crucial game for New York, with playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Currently, Robert Saleh’s men are one game – and two places – behind the seventh wild card spot in the AFC.

A loss on Thursday would pretty much end Gang Green’s postseason dreams.