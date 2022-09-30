Phil Salt’s 88 not out powers England to series-squaring victory
England 170 for 2 (salt 88*) beat Pakistan 169 for 6 (Babar 87*) with eight wickets
Pakistan made a substitution at the top, replacing a reliably consistent wicketkeeper with a potentially explosive one, but it was England’s wicketkeeper-batter who had the final say. In a sensational shock-and-awe approach that paid off, the visitors needed just 14.3 overs to take down 170 and improve the series with a handsome eight-wicket.
The innings took Babar to 3,000 T20I runs in 81 innings, fastest with Virat Kohli, but with limited support from the other side and one of England’s more consistent bowling performances to deal with, Pakistan always felt a little behind. It wasn’t until Iftikhar helped Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz with death cameos that Pakistan approached a total they thought they could defend. Salt and England’s batters, however, would soon make them reconsider.
Barely had Pakistan found themselves back in the middle – with dynamism ostensibly with them after a strong close – Salt had it all away from the hosts. When he backed off to pick up Nawaz across extra cover in the air and just beat the man in the circle, that set the tone for things to come. Two balls later, another boundary followed, but it was actually Shahnawaz Dahani’s following that demonstrated the astronomically high ceiling of Salt’s net worth, whatever his game-to-game inconsistencies.
Then twenty-two runs came out, and with Alex Hales joining in on the fun with a 12-ball 27, England just kept on raging. There were four limits left in the third and four in the fifth when Salt made fun of what Pakistan had considered a par score. The game was almost a foregone conclusion when the Powerplay ended, but the belligerent mood Salt was in was not going to end with the field restrictions. Aamer Jamal was beaten over 20 in the seventh, including a stunning flat of six that seemed to scorch the air he passed through, no higher than 15 meters above the ground. In the end, a soft punch to the hindfoot that denied the brutality of his past exploits would seal victory, the indifference of the shot symbolizing Pakistan’s complete inability to suffocate him.
Curran abuses conditions
Rizwan’s absence didn’t seem to diminish Babar’s ability to get to the top, nor did the early loss of his opening partner deter him. Babar and Rizwan have often talked about how much they understand each other’s game, but in Rizwan’s absence today, Babar almost seemed to turn into his opening partner, with a knockout that Rizwan himself would have been proud of. Watching his partners come and go, Babar kept up the pace in the Powerplay before gradually ramping up the gears. The 87 he finished with took Pakistan to a higher total than they’ve defended in either of the last two matches, and the Pakistan captain would have been well within his right to assume it would end up being the most telling contribution of the day. . Salt, however, made sure it would end up as little more than a footnote in a game that makes up a grandstand finale.