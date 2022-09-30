Phil Salt’s 88 not out powers England to series-squaring victory

England 170 for 2 (salt 88*) beat Pakistan 169 for 6 (Babar 87*) with eight wickets

Pakistan made a substitution at the top, replacing a reliably consistent wicketkeeper with a potentially explosive one, but it was England’s wicketkeeper-batter who had the final say. In a sensational shock-and-awe approach that paid off, the visitors needed just 14.3 overs to take down 170 and improve the series with a handsome eight-wicket.

Much of that was due to a brutal attack by Phil Salt in the Powerplay, who took just 19 balls to reach his half-century – the third fastest by an English cricketer in T20I cricket – when England placed 82 in the Powerplay , their second highest score in the first six overs. England wasn’t done though, with the next two overs bringing in another 35 as Salt fired into a stunning century. He would finish just before that milestone, with an unbeaten 88 in 41 balls, but that didn’t stop England from reaching the goal.

England needed the win if they wanted to keep the series alive, and that may have been reflected in the team selections. Now that Pakistan was aware of their margin of error, two of their key players, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, were rested. Mohammad Haris, who came in for the first, couldn’t quite take his chance, but Babar Azam carried his bat and scored the kind of classic 59-ball 87 not out that seems almost to be his trademark.

The innings took Babar to 3,000 T20I runs in 81 innings, fastest with Virat Kohli, but with limited support from the other side and one of England’s more consistent bowling performances to deal with, Pakistan always felt a little behind. It wasn’t until Iftikhar helped Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz with death cameos that Pakistan approached a total they thought they could defend. Salt and England’s batters, however, would soon make them reconsider.

Barely had Pakistan found themselves back in the middle – with dynamism ostensibly with them after a strong close – Salt had it all away from the hosts. When he backed off to pick up Nawaz across extra cover in the air and just beat the man in the circle, that set the tone for things to come. Two balls later, another boundary followed, but it was actually Shahnawaz Dahani’s following that demonstrated the astronomically high ceiling of Salt’s net worth, whatever his game-to-game inconsistencies.

Then twenty-two runs came out, and with Alex Hales joining in on the fun with a 12-ball 27, England just kept on raging. There were four limits left in the third and four in the fifth when Salt made fun of what Pakistan had considered a par score. The game was almost a foregone conclusion when the Powerplay ended, but the belligerent mood Salt was in was not going to end with the field restrictions. Aamer Jamal was beaten over 20 in the seventh, including a stunning flat of six that seemed to scorch the air he passed through, no higher than 15 meters above the ground. In the end, a soft punch to the hindfoot that denied the brutality of his past exploits would seal victory, the indifference of the shot symbolizing Pakistan’s complete inability to suffocate him.

Curran abuses conditions

It’s not what the game will be remembered for, but Sam Curran’s clever use of the sticky conditions played a big part in ensuring that the batters could finish this game quickly. Understanding the circumstances with the accuracy of a local player and exploiting them with the intelligence of a more experienced player, he was all over Pakistan during his four-over spell. Curran’s variations, the fingers rolling over the seam, the ball burrowing into the field, were about as hard to slam as the critters that surrounded the ground, and no batter could quite handle it. The short ball, even at his pace, was a challenge to handle, and it caused the downfall of Haider Ali, as the cutter came out of the well at Iftikhar. Curran had pierced Pakistan’s innings right down the middle, leaving Salt airborne from their heaps.