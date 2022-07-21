Phil Salt aiming to shake up England batting and fill Ben Stokes void in second ODI vs South Africa

Phil Salt has a chance to shake up England’s stutter when he tries to fill Ben Stokes’ giant shoes on Friday.

The Lancashire opener will play at his hometown of Old Trafford, as England turn to the first of their bulging collection of big-slapping reserves to halt the apparent decline in their white-ball hitting.

The change for the second one-day international against South Africa may have been forced due to Stokes’ shocking retirement, but there is no doubt England need the infusion of new blood that Salt can bring.

Phil Salt has a chance to shake up England’s stuttering at bat against South Africa

And the explosive Salt knows he must seize his first real chance in a full English line-up after impressing with his 50-over arc in last year’s emergency squad against Pakistan and then in the Netherlands earlier this season.

“I have to seize this opportunity now,” Salt said on Thursday. “I’ve been in the fringe for a while and want to get in there and show people what I can do.”

Salt has topped the league table in all six of his 50-over appearances for England and has a very impressive average of 58.67 with a strike rate of 132.33, conceding three prolific appearances in Amsterdam boosting the numbers.

But he looks set for a middle-class role on Friday as England remain loyal to Jason Roy in the long-standing opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow that inspired Salt.

Salt looks set for a mid-range role in England’s latest ODI at Old Trafford on Friday

The Lancashire man will try to fill the void left by Ben Stokes, who has retired from ODIs

“I step in where the opportunity arises,” Salt said. “We have the best opening partnership in cricket with the over-50s. There is no doubt about that. Look at the numbers and the way they’ve changed the way the game is played.

“There are a lot of people in international cricket who want to copy them and follow how they play. They have been setting the bar high for a few years now and certainly set the benchmark when you play for England.

“Anyone who in my position would have seen bats all over the country what they do and tried to imitate it. We all try to keep pushing the boundaries and going further.’

So Salt, 25, is feeling at ease on Friday whether England throw him in at four or promote captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone to put him in six.

“I’m very aware that the best players in the world can bat anywhere, you can see that when you look around the best national leagues,” he said. “The best are the ones who can adapt, improvise and find different ways to get the job done from all situations.”

Salt will make his international debut at a venue where he saw his first cricket match growing up in North Wales at the age of eight before his family lived in Barbados for five years, where he qualified to represent the West Indies.

He returned to England at the age of 15, returning to his roots in the North West via a spell in Sussex. “I love playing at Old Trafford and it’s really cool to be back here, not just for Lancashire, but hopefully now for England.”

This is a big game for an England squad who are out on Tuesday in each of their four 50-over games under Buttler against India and now South Africa.

Having won just one of those matches, they will also bolster bowling today by bringing Reece Topley back, likely at the expense of Matthew Potts, who managed just four overs on his ODI debut in Durham before succumbing to the exceptional heat.

“We know what to do,” added the confident Salt. “We know how good we are, so now it’s time to stick our breasts out and prove it again and again.”