Phil Mickelson wants the PGA Tour and the rebellious Saudi-backed LIV Tour to work together

The PGA Tour will never again have the best players in the world and should come together with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Tour, Phil Mickelson has beamed.

The American six-time major winner added that the rebel tour is “here to stay” and claimed the divisions surrounding it are hurting the wave.

Saudi Arabia’s breakaway circuit launched in June and has 12 major champions in its ranks, with those players largely barred from PGA Tour events.

Phil Mickelson wants the PGA Tour to converge with LIV Golf despite the clear dividing lines

“The PGA Tour has had the best players in the world for the past 20 or 30 years,” said Mickelson after carding a two-under 70 in the opening round of the LIV event in Chicago.

‘That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay. The best solution is for us to come together.

“The professional golf world needs the old ‘history of the game’ product that the PGA Tour offers, but LIV offers a really cool, updated feel to attract younger audiences.

“Both are good for the game and incorporating LIV into the golf ecosystem is imperative. Once that happens, we’ll all get to work together. It will be very positive for everyone.’

Matt Fitzpatrick leads the Italian Open in Rome by one shot, entering Sunday’s final round

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick takes a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and compatriot Aaron Rai in the final round of the Italian Open in Rome.

US Open champion Fitzpatrick carded a two-under 69 in the third round, while McIlroy made the final birdie to scrape a 71.

Frenchman Victor Perez is one shot further back, as are American Kurt Kitayama and Australian Lucas Herbert.