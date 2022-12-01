Phil Mickelson hits back at Tiger Woods for his comments on not being owed apology

Phil Mickelson was quick to respond to Tiger Woods’ comments about the “massive loan” the PGA Tour took out in 2020, citing that the Tour has not released its annual tax returns for previous years.

On Monday, Woods, who withdrew from the Hero World Challenge, was asked if Mickelson owed an apology for participating in the controversial LIV Golf series with players on the traditional tour now able to earn more amid the threat of Saudi Arabian Arabia-backed event. The PGA Tour has won awards in 13 events for the 2022-23 season.

“No, absolutely not, no,” Woods said.

“We took out a huge loan during the pandemic in which if we had one more year of the pandemic, our Tour would only be around for another year.

So we took out a huge loan. It worked, it paid off in our favor, so we could use that money to make the increases we made.”

LIV Golf swooped in on Wednesday to snatch a prized asset at the Mayakoba Resort from the PGA Tour as the gulf civil war continues.

Phil Mickelson, who joined LIV Golf earlier this year, fired back at Tiger Woods’ comments about the PGA Tour’s transparency about its financial strength

Mickleson claims the ‘for-profit portion’ of the Tour’s annual tax returns exceeds the ‘non-profit portion’ since 2012

On Monday, Woods said Mickelson would owe no apology for the criticism he received after leaving the PGA Tour earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Mickelson took to Twitter to respond to Woods, 46, revealing certain components of the 2018 Tour tax return.

“1.6 billion in stocks 700 million in cash 1.15 billion in illiquid assets,” shared the six-time Major champion. “This is from the non-profit section. The for-profit portion has not been listed since 2012, but was then more than the non-profit portion. This can all be googled.’

Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig then revealed that the Tour had to rectify Woods’ comments.

“The PGA Tour made it clear today that it has not taken out a loan to deal with the pandemic in 2020, as Tiger said at his press conference…,” he said. “The Tour used reserves and ‘mitigating actions’ and would have seen a significant reduction in reserves by June 2020 without a return to golf.”

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods, right, shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, in 2018

The Tour further clarified that Woods may have been referring to reserves that would fall below $100 million had golf not resumed by the end of 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.

Mickelson has previously criticized the PGA Tour’s financial affairs, claiming that the golf association was “already sitting on $800 million in cash stash” in an interview with sportswriter Alan Shipnuck.

“How do you think they’re funding the funding? [Player Impact Program]?’ said the golfer famously nicknamed “Lefty” at the time. Or invest $200 million in the European Tour? The Tour is supposed to be a non-profit organization that donates money to charities. How the [hell] is it legal for them to have that much cash on hand? The answer is: it isn’t.’

Meanwhile, Woods revealed that a plantar fasciitis in his right foot has ruled him out of a long-awaited return to golf in early December.

Woods, the host of the tournament, announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie return to the PNC Championship in December

The five-time Masters winner has not played competitive golf at The Open in St Andrews since July. However, he still plans to take part in The Match and the PNC Championship this weekend with his 13-year-old son on December 17-18.

Woods has played just three tournaments this year due to a right leg weakened by a February 2021 car accident outside Los Angeles that broke so many bones that Woods said doctors were considering amputation.

The six-foot-tall golfer has said he would have a limited schedule going forward, and this year was an example of what to expect. He has also hinted that he may retire as he is not sure if he can physically complete another Open.

Woods is ranked No. 1,277 in the current world rankings, but is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, with five Masters, four PGA Championships, three US Open and three more Open titles.

He is also tied for first in PGA Tour wins (81) and is currently an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame.