Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV Golf rebels to sue the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau lead a group of 11 LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit Wednesday to challenge their PGA Tour suspensions.

The players were suspended from the PGA Tour for participating in the controversial LIV Golf series and the 11 have claimed they will be punished for playing in the breakaway tournaments.

The group has now filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour The Wall Street Journal.

The group of LIV Golf defectors seeking legal action also includes European Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are part of the lawsuit because they want a temporary restraining order so they can play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs of the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour playoffs begin next week in Memphis, and the trio had qualified for the postseason with three events before joining LIV Golf, but the Tour has said they will not be allowed to compete now.

The PGA Tour allows players outside of the top 125 in the rankings to compete and take the place of those associated with LIV Golf.

The bombshell lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, accused the PGA Tour of exercising its monopoly to crush foreign competition and punish players who had joined the Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Phil Mickelson (right) are among 11 players to sue the PGA Tour

Ian Poulter successfully secured a temporary suspension from his Scottish Open suspension in July

The lawsuit read: “As part of its carefully orchestrated plan to beat the competition, the Tour has threatened lifetime bans on players playing even one LIV Golf event.

“It has supported these threats by imposing unprecedented suspensions on players (including the plaintiffs) who threaten irreparable harm to the players and their ability to practice their profession.”

It adds: “As the Tour’s monopoly power has grown, it has used its dominance to create an arsenal of anticompetitive restrictions to protect its long-standing monopoly.

Now threatened by the arrival of LIV Golf, Inc. (“LIV Golf”), and diametrically opposed to its founding mission, the Tour has ventured to damage the careers and livelihoods of golfers, including plaintiffs Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein (“Claims”), who have the audacity to brave the Tour and participate in tournaments sponsored by the newcomer.

a Aces teammates Talor Gooch (left) and Pat Perez (right) are also listed among the 11 players

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford (pictured) ask for restraining order

“The Tour has done this in a deliberate and relentless effort to crush emerging competition before threatening the Tour’s monopoly.”

The lawsuit also accuses the PGA Tour of using the Majors of golf to “fulfill its bids” to maximize its threat.

It reads: “The PGA Tour also relied on other entities in the so-called golf ecosystem,” including certain entities that deploy the “Majors” of golf, to carry out its bids in its effort to reduce the threats and damage to each golfer. who defies the monopsonistic demands of the Tour and play in LIV Golf events.”

The Saudi-backed breakout has now held three events, the last hosted by Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Course Bedminster last week, and has created a deep rift within the sport.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan crashed the Saudi party on the opening day of the inaugural event in St. Albans, England, as he accused the defectors of making “their choice for their own financial reasons” and claimed the tour “legacy can ‘ used to be. not be bought or sold’.

The third LIV Golf event was hosted by Donald Trump (pictured left with Dustin Johnson)

A PGA Tour letter bomb announced that all defecting members of the rebellious Saudi Invitational series have been suspended, in a huge shock to golf’s biggest names

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan accused players of ‘deliberately breaking regulations’

Within 30 minutes of the first shots fired in the £20 million event – the most lucrative golf tournament in history – the PGA Tour sent a memo to all members informing them that 17 players who took part in Centurion, despite not having any were allowed to be suspended.

The list included six-time major winner Mickelson, who is a lifelong member of the PGA Tour, former world champion Dustin Johnson and European stars Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Poulter and Lee Westwood.

Those who have since joined have also faced suspensions from the PGA Tour, while the DP World Tour suffered a backlash by sacking Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson after joining LIV Golf last month for a reported $ 48 million.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has also faced challenges from the three-member defectors, including Poulter, who were successfully granted a temporary suspension from their Scottish Open suspension in July, pending the decision of their substantive appeal.

The players had also been fined £100,000 for participating in the first LIV Golf event in June after being rejected for the required releases.