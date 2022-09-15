Phil Jones is LEFT OUT of Manchester United’s Premier League squad by Erik ten Hag

Phil Jones has been left out of Manchester United’s final roster for the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The 30-year-old has been left out in the cold by Erik ten Hag and with his contract at the end of the season he will no longer play in the Premier League unless he signs up in January.

Jones joined from youth Blackburn Rovers in 2011, but was marginalized at United over the past two seasons, playing just 13 games in that span.

Ten Hag’s 25-man squad includes all six of his summer signings, as well as young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and third-choice left-back Brandon Williams.

The Dutchman has named a total of five central defenders, with permanent captain Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof along with Axel Tuanzebe in the selection.

As a result of his omission, it now seems increasingly unlikely that Jones will have the chance to extend his 229 club appearances, even in the cup competitions with five ahead of him in the pecking order and Ten Hag eager to play youngsters.

Jones was also left out of the club’s Europa League roster for the coming season, and the out-of-favor defender has only started twice for United in the past two years.

Reports had surfaced that the disgraced central defender had been evicted from the first-team dressing room at United’s training facility in Carrington.

Space at Carrington has dwindled since the arrival of playmaker Christian Eriksen, ex-Real Madrid star Casemiro, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, left-back Tyrell Malacia and former Ajax pair Antony and Martinez.

Third-choice left-back Williams, 20-year-old Teden Mengi and fellow midfielder Tuanzebe were also told to go down the hallway to the under-23 locker room. Sun.

At just 30 years old, Jones still has a lot of football ahead of him, but he will likely have to move away from Old Trafford to get there as it stands.

Alongside David de Gea, the former England international is one of only two United players left with the club since their last Premier League title in 2013, having won a Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and two Community Shields.