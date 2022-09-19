Phil Gould reveals how his father’s death from dementia took a toll on his family

Phil Gould hailed Mario Fenech as a ‘champion guy and a loyal friend’ as he revealed his former team-mate’s battle with dementia was a painful reminder of his late father’s battle with the disease.

Fenech, a veteran of 274 rugby league games for South Sydney, North Sydney and the South Queensland Crushers, was diagnosed with early-onset dementia seven years on at the age of 53.

In a wide-ranging interview with Channel 7 at the weekend, his wife Rebecca said his condition has worsened to the point where he has almost no memory left at all.

Phil Gould has revealed Mario Fenech’s battle with dementia was a painful reminder of his late father’s battle with the disease

The former Rabbitohs captain has advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressively disabling brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head and consistent episodes of concussion.

His wife told Channel 7 he did not remember attending his own son’s wedding in April or giving a speech at the reception.

And Gould, who played with Fenech for Souths in 1986, revealed watching his former team-mate’s condition brought back memories of his late father.

“My dad died of dementia seven years ago,” the Canterbury supremo wrote on Twitter, in response to a Rabbitohs fan who felt “upset” after watching Fenech’s interview with Channel 7.

Mario Fenech (pictured with Souths co-owner Russell Crowe) played 274 first-class matches but sadly can barely remember anything of his incredible career due to his terminal condition

Gould, who played with Fenech for Souths in 1986, revealed that seeing his former team-mate’s condition brought back memories of his late father.

He described his former team-mate as a ‘champion, fierce competitor’ [and] loyal friend’

“From the first diagnosis to his passing was about eight years. A terrible time. Plus the toll it took on my mother and family, both then and since. It’s a terrible disease. I feel for his family as much as Mario.’

In a separate tweet, Gould described his former teammate as a ‘champion, fierce competitor’ [and] loyal friend.’

Fenech can barely remember anything of his career because of the irreversible condition and doctors say that despite being 60, the former rugby league hard man has the brain of an ’80-year-old patient’.

Fenech’s wife says the condition means his life is a constant struggle.

Fenech had a long career in rugby league in the 1980s and 1990s – captaining the South Sydney Rabbitohs for five seasons. He also played 82 games for the North Sydney Bears (above) and 11 games for the South Qld Crushers

Doctors have described Fenech as having the ‘brain of an 80-year-old’ despite being only 60

“Every day now he wakes up and says, “I’m confused. I do not know why. I’m not feeling well,” she told Seven.

“He can’t really do or think for himself.”

Fenech still plays regular golf, goes to the gym and stays involved with his beloved Rabbitohs.

He still attends games and was pictured at Souths training last week ahead of their big elimination win against Cronulla on Saturday night.

Fenech said being ‘smashed around the head all the time’ during his career had a devastating effect on his health later in life

He opened up about the harrowing effect his declining health has had on him.

“I remember when I was playing football I was getting smashed around the head all the time and it had a really bad effect on me,” he told Channel 7.

‘You feel like you’re going to pop and it affects your brain. It affects your brain.

‘There are times when I get really bad, just anxiety. It’s not much fun having a brain injury, mate, because I literally forget that sort of thing.’