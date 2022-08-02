Phil Foden set to sign new long-term contract at Manchester City until 2028

Phil Foden has agreed on a new long-term contract with Manchester City, worth around £225,000 a week.

Sports post understands that there has been a long-awaited breakthrough in a deal that will make the 22-year-old one of the highest paid youth in the world and will increase his salary by more than seven times.

An offer had been on the table for several months, but the Etihad Stadium bosses are delighted with what they believe is a significant boost ahead of the new season.

The young Englishman has established himself as a key player for the club under Pep Guardiola

An announcement on what will likely be a six-year deal that will keep Foden at the club for the foreseeable future and beyond is expected in the coming days or early next week.

A homegrown star, Stockport-born Foden, 22, excelled for both club and country last season and is the face of the City Academy.

The new deal reduces the £30,000-a-week basic contract he signed in 2018 and will be more reflective of a player expected to enjoy a significant amount of first-team football for Pep Guardiola in the coming campaign.

Guardiola recently pointed out Foden and Kevin De Bruyne for praise in a recent interview

Foden was at Wembley on Sunday to watch the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the European Championship 2022 for women

It will also be a boost for England manager Gareth Southgate as Foden gets to focus on his football in the run-up to the World Cup in the winter.

