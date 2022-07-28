Phil Foden heaps praise on Erling Haaland and states he’s ‘scary’ in front of goal

Phil Foden has received much praise for Erling Haaland as the Norwegian striker looks set to make his first competitive outing for Manchester City against Liverpool in the Community Shield this weekend.

Haaland made the £50million move to the Premier League champions earlier this summer, following a prolific stint in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

After hitting the ground with a goal just 12 minutes after his first appearance for the Citizens in an exhibition game against German champions Bayern Munich, Haaland has clearly left a big impression on the City squad.

In an interview with air sports, Foden said of his new team-mate: “He’s a great addition to the team, makes everyone laugh and is humble, which is important when you come to a team. He wants to achieve things with us that can only mean good things.’

The England international added: “He is scary in front of goal. He’s coming to a completely different league [with] much faster football, so it might take some (time) time to get used to it, but I’m sure once he’s in his flow he’ll be unstoppable.”

City scored 99 league goals last season despite not having a recognized striker, with Pep Guardiola’s team lifting the trophy on the final day of the season for the fourth time in five years.

With a wealth of creative talent to supply him, the Danish striker is likely to get plenty of opportunities to showcase his finish this season.

“If we can give him the ball in the right places, he will be very important to us this year.” continued Foden.

Foden was absent from City’s pre-season tour of the US, but Saturday’s Community Shield allowed him to see him line up alongside Haaland for the first time.