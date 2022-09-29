Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for more than $300 million in a deal with record company Concord.

The package includes songs from Phil’s solo career as well as hits created for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in the hopes of “introducing their music to younger generations.”

The band, which first rose to fame in the 1970s and has sold more than 100 million records, offers their fans goodbye earlier this year when they played their last show.

In an interview with the Wall Street JournalConcord president Bob Valentine explained, “In the world we live in today with Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, all these things that drive older music consumption.

“There are certainly ways for us as a record company to bring some of this music back to life.”

The deal excludes former band members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett, who left the band in 1975 and 1977 respectively.

The sale comes as the iconic band played their last-ever concert in March this year, with Phil, 71, performing the show seated due to a number of different health issues in recent years.

London’s 02 set the stage for the band’s final show on their The Last Domino? Tour – with petite frontman Phil telling the crowd to get a real job now.

Phil told the audience: ‘It’s the last stop of our tour and it’s the last show before Genesis. After tonight we should all get a real job.’

The three London concerts were set to take place late last year but had to be rescheduled due to positive Covid 19 tests within the band, which are touring for the first time in 14 years,

Collins, who has a history of back problems, has attended all of the tour’s concerts and his son, Nic Collins, 20, has stepped in on drums for him.

The 2007 Genesis reunion tour left Phil with a dislocated vertebra in his neck that caused nerve damage in his hands. He has been using a cane since he had major back surgery in October 2015.

In 2017 Phil was forced to postpone two solo concerts at the Royal Albert Hall after a fall in his hotel room.

Original member Peter Gabriel, 72, did not join the trio for this series of shows, and neither did guitarist Steve Hackett, 72, who was in the band from 1971-1977.

The band originally consisted of vocalist Peter, Tony, guitarist Anthony Phillips, Mike and drummer Chris Stewart.

By the time of the second album Trespass in 1970, John Mayhew was the drummer.

In 1970 Phil became the drummer and provided backing vocals before taking over the lead vocals in 1975.

Mick Barnard also enjoyed a year in the band on guitar from 1970-71.

Before the tour, they last performed together in 2007 to mark their 40th anniversary and were torn about reuniting due to Phil’s medical issues.