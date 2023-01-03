Phil Baroni Pioneering UFC fighter reportedly arrested for alleged murder of girlfriend in Mexico

<!–

Former UFC star and bareknuckle fighter Phil Baroni has reportedly been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Baroni was reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time and got into a fight in a hotel with his girlfriend in San Pancho when the incident happened, according to the Mexican news channel Tribuna de La Bahia.

The publication claimed police found a dead woman in the couple’s hotel room on Sunday after Baroni, 45, approached officers outside and told them his girlfriend was unresponsive.

The report said Baroni allegedly “beat to death his girlfriend, a resident of Mexico City, in San Pancho, Nayarit, México. He claims he forcibly threw her in the shower after she told him she cheated where she hit her head and died minutes later’.

Officers claim they found a naked woman on a bed covered with a sheet and her body showed “multiple marks of assault” and no vital signs.

Baroni is arrested for murder and a full investigation into the incident is launched.

Photos have also emerged on social media of what appears to be Baroni speaking to police after the incident.

Known as “The New York Badass,” Baroni fought in the UFC between 2001 and 2005 before signing with Japan’s PRIDE Fighting Championship.

He then jumped between several other MMA organizations for a second stint in the UFC, in which he had two fights.

Baroni’s last MMA fight was in September 2019 and saw him lose to Chinese fighter Sai Wang via a first round submission.

Baroni’s recent social media posts indicated he had moved to Mexico.