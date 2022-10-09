‘Phenomenal’ Ronaldo’s stunning goal stats as Man United man reaches 700th club strike
Cristiano Ronaldo once again underlined his greatness when he scored his 700th goal in Manchester United’s win over Everton.
The 37-year-old superstar rolled back the years as he ran almost half the pitch before firing the ball through Jordan Pickford, which turned out to be the decisive goal in Man United’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park.
It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Ronaldo, who has had a difficult season so far with only one league appearance this season.
His historic strike won’t do anything to lessen talk of his future at Old Trafford, but for now we’ll leave that all aside as this is Ronaldo’s night.
Below is an overview of the great goal stats of the Portuguese in a truly remarkable career.
Ronaldo’s career goals in numbers:
- 700 career goals in club football
- 60 hat tricks
- 58 direct free kicks
- 173 career penalties
- Sporty CP: 5
- Man United (1st spell): 118
- Real Madrid: 450
- Juventus: 101
- Man United (2nd game.. and counting): 26
TalkSPORT’s Micky Gray said of Ronaldo’s performance: “It’s just mind-boggling, and it’s a testament to himself, the way he behaves, the way he takes care of himself throughout his career.
“Of course he showed frustration at the start of the season and wanted to leave Manchester United, but he is there and when he is called up he comes with the big goals.
“His name will be on the back of the papers tomorrow, it will be all over the television screens and we’re talking about him now because that’s what that man does, he wins football matches and he scores goals.
“The goal was fantastic, it was just like Ronaldo from seven or eight years ago, he picked the ball up and around the halfway line and shot through those gears at the pace he has, on his left foot and buried the ball in the next – it was a well-deserved winning goal, earning the 700th of his club career.
“It’s a phenomenal record, the numbers are just mind-boggling and we now have two players in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who might be close to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the end of their careers, but let’s talk about Ronaldo here and now.
“What this man has accomplished in his career… he was down and out, his legs are gone, he’s not going to play for Man United, well he just got them three points at Goodison Park for a fantastic finish!
“It is unbelievable what the man has achieved. No one can doubt what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in his career.
“He hasn’t done it just once in the Premier League, he’s come back now and he’s done it twice. He left United the first time and goes to Spain where he scored a lot of goals, he’s done it in Italy …
“Let’s not forget he scored more than 20 goals last season and everyone thought he was done at 37, but he just keeps on producing the goods.
“He has had a phenomenal career of a phenomenal player and a phenomenal athlete.
“The criticism Ronaldo gets is simply because it is him, but if he ends his career we will be talking about Cristiano Ronaldo for decades to come.
“Whatever he achieves now, however long he’s at Manchester United, whether he leaves in January or not, we’ve loved every moment of watching him over the past 20 years.
“And if I may add, I loved playing against him. He’s just a phenomenon.”
And does Ronaldo stop there? Certainly not, especially with Lionel Messi breathing down his neck at 691 club career goals…
