PhD student publishes paper telling how he masturbated for three months over extreme Japanese comics

A PhD student has published a research paper describing how he masturbated extreme Japanese comics with young boys for three months.

Karl Andersson is researching subcultural Japanese comics at the University of Manchester, but is now under investigation after he published an article in which he started masturbating after “running into a wall” while studying.

So the student claims to have embarked on a three-month period to masturbate on the same topic as his “research participants” and takes notes at each session – avoiding mainstream pornography and sex.

He said, “During this experiment, I happened to be living alone and only being single after a long relationship – these factors probably contributed to my willingness and eagerness to explore this method.”

Karl’s own dissertation, however, describes the material — known as shota — as a genre of self-published erotic comics in which “boy characters appear in a cute or, usually, sexually explicit way.”

After publishing his 4,000-word article in April, the piece was then discovered by shocked social media users and shared on Mumsnet, where it was branded a “PhD in w***ing.”

Outraged mothers wondered how the visual anthropologist’s “sick” material had gotten past the university’s ethical process and even funded by the university.

An excerpt notes how he felt while masturbating to a comic where a boy and his friend masturbate together.

But Karl’s study even thanks his promoter Dr. Sharon Kinsella – who herself specializes in “Lolita Complex Subcultures” at university – for “always encouraging him to go where his research takes him.”

Some parents weren’t even able to finish the study’s preamble, describing the content as “unspeakably grim” as it documents in great detail the pleasure in himself as he talks about “pubescent boys” and “the puberty period.”

The University of Manchester said they had “major complaints” which they took “very seriously” and confirmed they were conducting a detailed investigation into the person’s work.

Visual anthropologist Karl claims that after conducting interviews and conducting surveys, his research hit a wall and he decided to copy his participants by only masturbating to shota comics and writing down his thoughts and feelings.

He says he did this for three months and also had a ban on any other form of porn, sex or other ‘sexual aid’.

Karl has published the thesis of the academic article entitled ‘I’m not alone – we are all alone: ​​Using masturbation as an ethnographic method in research on shota subculture in Japan’ in the Journal of Qualitative Research.

Karl wrote: ‘I therefore started reading the comics the same way my research participants had told me they did: while masturbating.

“In this research paper I will tell how I set up an experimental method from masturbating to shota comics, and how this participatory observation of my own desire not only gave me a more embodied understanding of the subject for my research, but also introduced me to it.” thinking about loneliness and ways to combat it as driving forces behind the culture of self-published erotic comics.’

Karl writes that he had just come out of a long-term relationship when he started the experiment, adding to his “eagerness.”

He wrote: ‘For three months I masturbated just for shota comics. For this purpose, I would use d*jinshi and trading volumes that I bought or received during fieldwork in Japan.

‘In short: I would masturbate like my research participants did. After each masturbation session, I wrote my thoughts and feelings – a kind of critical self-reflection – in a notebook, as well as details about what material I used, where I did it, what time and for how long.

“I should not have any other sexual enlightenment in my own sexuality during this ‘fieldwork’: no ​​regular porn, no sex with another, no fantasies or memories – it had to be shot every time.

Karl states that the research “not only gave him a more embodied understanding of the subject for my research, but also made me think about loneliness and ways to combat it as driving forces behind the culture of self-published erotic comics.”

Social media users were quick to point out that his PhD is based on “w*nking” and described it as “deeply disturbing.”

One commenter wrote: “This pushes the boundaries of my commitment to academic freedom.”

Another said: ‘In all seriousness, how can we cancel these kinds of people permanently? How do we eliminate them from universities and prevent them from ever coming in again?

‘It is clear that many universities do not meet the requirements for serious science, so what can we do now?’

Another wrote: ‘How did this get past the University of Manchester ethics process? Masturbating to images of children and writing them down for public consumption doesn’t seem ethical to me. This is very disturbing.’

One wrote: ‘I literally can’t think of anything else but to register my outrage. Is there a way to challenge the funding for this?’

One said, ‘Is there already a professor of w*nking studies? If not, I’d sign up, but I’d probably be overqualified.”

Karl’s website states that he has a background in journalism and publishing and an MA in visual and media anthropology and a BA in linguistics.

It states that he is “particularly fascinated with ideals and how we relate to them, as can be seen in the title of my master’s thesis: Unreal Boys: An experience-led exploration of desire for fictional characters among fans of shotacon manga in Japan’.

His own Twitter account states that he is a student at and “funded by” the University of Manchester’s School of Arts, Languages ​​and Cultures.

Karl claims that when researching and interviewing participants about “their relationship to shota comics, what kind of shota they like, how they see themselves in relation to the story, how they interact with shota concretely (how they read or draw it). ), which gives shota, and so on,” he realized that almost all of them said they had masturbated on it.

He says that when he tried to question the participants about it, the conversation stalled and he ended up crashing into a wall.

Karl wrote: ‘I tried to inquire about the details of these masturbation sessions, but it was difficult to know what to ask, and the conversation sometimes got bogged down.

“In addition, it would have been impossible for me to understand how the intellectual reasoning, say, to enter an alternate past, related to the physical sensation of masturbation without me ‘doing’ it myself.”

Karl has also made a film on the subject of Unreal Boys, which explores the “controversial phenomenon that blurs the boundaries of factual and virtual reality” and claims that the filmmaker “takes an active part in shota culture.”

According to its website, the award-winning film is “based on extensive fieldwork and part of a master’s thesis in visual anthropology.”

A spokesman for the University of Manchester said: ‘The recent publication in Qualitative Research of a student’s work, who is now enrolled in a PhD, has raised major concerns and complaints which we take very seriously.

‘We are currently conducting an extensive investigation into all aspects of their work, the processes surrounding it and other questions. It is very important that we examine the issues thoroughly.

“While that investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

Promoter Dr Sharon Kinsella has been approached for comment.