Pharrell Williams supported by wife Helen and son Rocket as he throws first pitch at NY Yankees game

He wears many hats, including musician, rapper, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion icon.

But Pharrell Williams’ most fulfilling role certainly seems to be a husband and father.

The 49-year-old multihyphenate was supported by his family when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch during the New York Yankees game Monday night.

He was accompanied by his wife of nearly nine years Helen Lasichanh and their 13-year-old son Rocket Ayer Williams.

They were also joined by another child who was unnamed for the game between the home team Yankees and a visiting New York Mets. In the end, the Yankees won 4-2.

The family attended to celebrate the release of Pharrell’s clothing company Billionaire Boys Club’s partnership with the iconic MLB franchise.

He was certainly his own best advertisement, as he wore a navy blue T-shirt from the collection and matching shorts.

Pharrell also wore a pair of white and blue sneakers from his Humanrace collaboration with Adidas, along with Cactus Plant Flea Market crew socks and a blue Human Made cap.

His wife Helen wore a letterman jacket from the collection, while their son wore a navy blue hoodie.

Pharrell and Helen’s five-year-old triplets, who have yet to be publicly named, were not seen during the outing.

About how they manage their large offspring after the birth of the triplets, the singer told Today that his wife bears much of the burden.

Pharrell said, “My wife is SEAL team six. There’s nothing she can’t do. She was wearing those three bodies and she’s just on it all the time.”

The couple admitted they used help to care for their triplets, who are now in the terrible two.

But he added that their eldest son Rocket, 11, was often willing to help.

“He’s a great big brother,” Pharrell said of his firstborn.

Reflecting on his three youngest, he added, “It’s an assembly line… they harmonize (when they cry).

‘It’s’ Wow! Waaah! Waaah!’ all at the same time.’

In 2014, Pharrell told Oprah Winfrey the backstory and meaning of his oldest son’s name.

“In the same way that the Indians called their children behind a force, animal or element, we named it after a man-made machine meant to ascend, meant to ascend,” he explained.

“Metaphorically, it was because it was because of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Rocket Love’, Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ and Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rockit’ – all my favorite musicians.”

Pharrell and Helen were married on October 12, 2013.

