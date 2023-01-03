Pharmacists ‘to treat more diseases’ as government considers giving them more powers

Pharmacists will be given more powers to ease the pressure on GPs and emergency departments when ministers are considering plans.

Rishi Sunak is expected to set out his long-term blueprint for saving the NHS later this month, with a focus on reducing waiting times for GPs, ambulances and A&E treatment.

These include measures to ensure that patients can get a GP appointment within two weeks or the same day for an emergency appointment, and to reduce ambulance waiting times for stroke victims to 30 minutes.

The prime minister has come under pressure to act after reports of pensioners left alone for days after a fall and children with suspected scarlet fever sleeping on chairs in the emergency room.

Pharmacists will be given more powers to reduce the pressure on GPs and emergency departments when ministers are considering plans.

In an effort to free up tens of thousands of GP appointments, the Department of Health is preparing to give high street pharmacists a greater role in treating basic illnesses. If the plans are adopted, pharmacies would be paid to provide consultations and treatments, prescribe medications, including antibiotics, or refer patients to primary care physicians.

They could also play a greater role in the management of patients with chronic health conditions.

Patients can already pop into the shops on the high street for advice, but at the moment no time is set aside for appointments and busy pharmacists do not receive additional funding from the NHS. Market leaders said the service is already working effectively in the West Midlands, where pharmacists can prescribe antibiotics for the most common infections such as urinary tract, skin and throat infections.

Last month, Health Secretary Steve Barclay touted the “opportunity” to “make better use” of what the pharmacy network can do.

Market leaders have called the ‘Pharmacy First’ scheme already in place in Scotland a ‘no-brainer’.

Alastair Buxton, director of NHS services for the pharmaceutical services negotiating committee, said: ‘We could have this service up and running within months.

‘Where there is a need, pharmacies want to provide it.’