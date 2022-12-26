Pharmacist brother Martin Skreli gives prison survival advice to disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who potentially faces 115 years in prison, received survival advice from ‘Pharma Bro’ and ex-con Martin Shkreli.

In an interview with crypto journalist Laura Shin on his podcastUnchained, Shkreli describes Bankman-Fried as ‘effeminate’ and worries about the embattled financier.

Shkreli, who drew widespread scorn for dramatically increasing his company’s drug prices, was convicted of securities fraud in 2017 and was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined millions.

Posted in May earlier this year, the 39-year-old pharmaceutical executive said that while the advice “sounds like fun,” it could mean the difference between life or death.

“Sam’s not exactly going to be someone who fits in prison, you know, my advice to him includes shaving his head, my advice to him includes deepening his voice,” Shkreli said.

“Sam is going to have a lot of problems because he’s a bit of a girly guy and his demeanor, some people say his autistic sense or sensitivity is not something that goes down well in prison.”

Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old former billionaire founder of the collapsed crypto company FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas earlier this month and extradited to the United States.

FTX is in bankruptcy proceedings after losing billions of dollars in client funds that allegedly funneled to a cryptocurrency company Bankman-Fried also founded called Alameda Research.

The eight charges against Bankman-Fried include wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

The former hedge fund executive became a symbol of Wall Street greed and excess after his company bought and raised the price of the AIDS drug Daraprim by 5,000 percent.

Bankman-Fried faces an eight-count federal indictment that could see him sentenced to up to 115 years in prison if convicted of the maximum sentence.

“He also doesn’t know anything about the streets and the type of criminal culture, and my advice to him is to learn those things as fast as you can,” Shkreli continued.

‘You should be listening to as much rap music as possible, you should be trying to learn everything there is to know about gangs in the tough neighborhoods of every city.

‘This sounds funny, but this could save your life.’

The entire episode, which runs about an hour and 20 minutes, also hears Shkreli giving advice and suggesting that the 30-year-old should try to “rebrand” or “reinvent” himself.

“He probably shouldn’t say he’s from Stamford or something anymore, he can say he’s from Oakland. I think people would rather hear him lie than hear the truth,” he said.

“Even if they know it’s a bit of a lie, they should probably start reinventing their background and history because the story of the rich white kid from a nice neighborhood doesn’t sound very good.”

“You need people to be on your team, it’s hard to be authentic, but also to be in this space where you’re making a lot of friends and friends can be very helpful in prison.”

Shkreli was released from prison on May 18 and was in a rehabilitation center until mid-September.

Shkreli built close relationships with Wall Street investors while working to build his hedge fund business.

But prosecutors said he lied to them when he raised money for two of his hedge funds, MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare.

Prosecutors said he launched a multiyear scheme to loot other companies he founded in order to pay off investors and hide his failed stock bets.

His lawyers told the court to show leniency in sentencing, portraying Shkreli as a misunderstood man who suffered from depression and anxiety.

They argued that it had not harmed vulnerable people, but rather that its victims were wealthy investors who ultimately made a healthy profit.

He was barred from working in the pharmaceutical industry again and ordered to pay $64.6 million in improperly obtained profits.

Vyera, the company he used to acquire Daraprim, has agreed to pay up to $40 million to settle price gouging allegations filed by the Federal Trade Commission and seven states.

Bankman-Fried appeared to be living a life of luxury, after images emerged of the FTX founder, who was released on a $250 million bonus relaxing in JFK’s flagship American Airlines lounge.

Bankman-Fried was later seen, shoeless, in a business class seat on an AA flight.

The penthouse has five bedrooms, the master suite has walk-in closets and a private balcony with sitting room and spa area.

Former federal prosecutor Nick Akerman, who prosecuted white collar crimes in the Southern District of New York, said TIME which predicts a 10-year sentence, if not significantly longer.

“I think he’s going to have a pretty serious time here,” Akerman said.

Akerman is not involved in the case, but his assessment is based on the allegations of the public prosecution.

Lawyers have estimated that the company owes money to more than a million people and organizations. Its top 50 creditors alone are owed $3.1 billion.

Bankman-Fried was released on $250 million bail, according to an agreement reached in a New York City court last week.

