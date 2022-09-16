Phantom of the Opera – Broadway’s longest running show – to CLOSE after 35 years
Phantom of the Opera – Longest-Running Broadway Show – To Close After 35 Years As It Falls Victim Of Drop In NY Attendance
- Broadway’s Longest-Running Show Phantom of the Opera Closes on February 18
- The show will celebrate 35 years on January 26, 2023, just a few weeks before closing
- The iconic show is closing its doors due to a drop in attendance since the pandemic and is reportedly losing $1 million a month
- The cast and crew were reportedly notified of the decision on Friday
- Since its debut in 1988, the various casts have performed the show over 13,700 times over the years
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Broadway’s longest-running show Phantom of the Opera will close after 35 years due to the decline in attendance during the pandemic.
The last performance will take place on February 18, just shortly after the 35th anniversary in January.
Phantom has again fallen victim to lower audience levels since the pandemic shut down the theater district in 2020.
Despite a strong rebound last fall, audience numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, leaving production unable to keep up with the high cost of running the show. The New York Times reported.
The show has reportedly lost about $1 million a month, according to the New York Post.
The cast and crew were reportedly notified of the decision on Friday, according to the New York Post.
Since its debut on January 26, 1988, the production—which was adapted for the stage by Broadway powerhouse Andrew Lloyd Webber—has been performed more than 13,700 times.
Broadway’s Longest Running Show Phantom of the Opera Closes February 18 After 35 Years