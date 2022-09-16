Phantom of the Opera – Broadway’s longest running show – to CLOSE after 35 years

<!–

Broadway’s longest-running show Phantom of the Opera will close after 35 years due to the decline in attendance during the pandemic.

The last performance will take place on February 18, just shortly after the 35th anniversary in January.

Phantom has again fallen victim to lower audience levels since the pandemic shut down the theater district in 2020.

Despite a strong rebound last fall, audience numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, leaving production unable to keep up with the high cost of running the show. The New York Times reported.

The show has reportedly lost about $1 million a month, according to the New York Post.

The cast and crew were reportedly notified of the decision on Friday, according to the New York Post.

Since its debut on January 26, 1988, the production—which was adapted for the stage by Broadway powerhouse Andrew Lloyd Webber—has been performed more than 13,700 times.