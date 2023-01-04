PG&E is setting aside more than 2,800 personnel to fight the elements as the storm arrives

FREMONT — Northern California utility PG&E on Wednesday had about 2,900 workers ready to deal with a monstrous winter storm that was threatening to become one of the worst in Bay Area history.

The storm, which had already brought emergency proclamations and hazard warnings for flooding and wretched winds across the region, was expected to be at its most severe Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

As of 8 a.m., 632 Bay Area customers were without power, according to the utility. Of those, 225 were in the East Bay, 144 in the South Bay, 125 in San Francisco, and 57 in the Peninsula. Pacific Gas & Electric said it expected those numbers to rise.

The utility was expected to discuss the storm and preparations for it more at an 11 a.m. news conference at one of its “material distribution centers” in Fremont.

According to PG&E, 800 personnel will monitor electrical incidents, while 360 ​​four-person electrical crews and 397 troublemakers — distribution line technicians, system inspectors and utility first responders — were also on hand to counter any damage caused by the elements.

About 250 vegetation management employees were also on hand to clear fallen trees and branches that interfere with power lines. Sixteen crewmembers from Southern California Edison will also provide assistance, the utility said.

The utility said it was restoring power to about 500,000 Bay Area residents who lost service during an earlier storm on Dec. 31.

