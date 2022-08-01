PGA Tour to pay out NEARLY $500 million in prize money for the next season plus $145m in bonuses

While the PGA Tour faces its greatest competitive challenge yet, the world’s most popular golf series has raised the bar for the cash prizes being handed out.

PGA Tour officials announced a schedule of 44 tournaments — including the four golf majors — for the upcoming 2022-23 golf season.

Total prize money awarded to the non-majors will be a record $428.6 million, with an additional $61.5 million being handed out at the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship .

In total, excluding two Challenge Series events, next season’s purses will bring in $490.1 million in a season running from September 2022 to August 2023.

The 44 events on the PGA Tour calendar all build up to the FedEx Cup playoffs

In addition to the 44 tournaments, there will be three FedEx Cup events, featuring the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis and the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, IL with additional purses of $20 million each.

In addition to the nearly $500 million in prize money being handed out, the tour will distribute $145 million in bonus pool money.

That includes the $75 million prize given to the winner of the FedEx Cup.

The FedEx Cup has also become more competitive, with the Tour announcing new changes to the playoff format.

Only the top 70 players in the cup standings will make it to the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 making it to the BMW Championship, before the last 30 make it to the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Golfers will try to add their names to the list of FedEx Cup champions, such as Patrick Cantlay

In a statement, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said these changes were made with customers in mind.

“We heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedEx Cup regular season and the playoffs, and to amplify events where traditionally top players compete against each other,” Monahan said.

“We are confident that we have achieved all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for every tournament throughout the season.”

These moves can be seen as a way to keep the best players in the PGA paddock as more and more great champions of the past defect to LIV Golf.

The Saudi-backed tour recently announced plans to expand the series to 14 tournaments for next season, expanding the rosters to 48 golfers with $405 million in prize money up for grabs.

Major champions playing for LIV include Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, with Bubba Watson set to join later this year.

Among the list of those not in LIV’s field is Tiger Woods, who rejected a contract rumored to be valued according to LIV CEO Greg Norman.

Tiger Woods rejected a ‘high nine figure’ offer to play in Saudi-backed LIV Golf series