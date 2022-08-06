PGA Tour REFUSE to allow LIV Golf trio on grounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week

The PGA Tour stands firm, refusing to admit the three LIV golfers who have qualified for the FedEx Cup into next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones are the three players in question who have been banned from the tour after participating in the first LIV Golf event in London in June.

Earlier this week, 11 players – including that trio – filed a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Tour and that would normally mean they will be eligible to compete next week.

But according to Sports Illustrated, the PGA Tour simply said “no” when asked if the players would be welcomed on-site next week, while the TRO will be tried in a San Jose courthouse next Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled for 1pm PST and Gooch, Swafford and Jones are expected to attend the court in person.

The trio needs the courts to come to their rescue so they can battle next week and beyond.

Talor Gooch – pictured with Donald Trump at the recent LIV Golf event in Bedminster – needs a court hearing to play at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Gooch – featuring Hudson Swafford (above) and Matt Jones – has been banned from the PGA Tour for playing an LIV golf event, but would technically be eligible to enter the FedEx Cup playoffs

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan responded to the lawsuit with a succinct memo to his players in which he referred to “11 of your former colleagues” who sued the tour and continued to refer to LIV Golf as the “Saudi Golf League.”

Monahan said players were aware of the consequences of signing up for the rival league.

“We have prepared to protect our membership and this latest effort to disrupt our tour, and you must have faith in the legal merits of our position,” Monahan wrote.

“Basically, these suspended players – who are now employees of the Saudi Golf League – have walked away from the tour and now want to rejoin,” he wrote.

“It’s an attempt to use the tour platform to promote itself and piggyback on your benefits and efforts.”

Jones (above) relies on Tuesday’s hearing in San Jose to participate next week

Bryson DeChambeau ‘Personally Knows’ The PGA Tour Will Solve Its LIV Golf Deadlock

LIV Golf said in a statement: “The players are right to take this action to challenge the PGA’s anti-competitive rules and to defend their rights as independent contractors to play whenever and wherever they want. Despite the PGA Tour’s efforts to stifle the competition, we believe golfers should still be able to play golf.”

Bryson DeChambeau, one of 11 in the TRO, said in an interview with Carlson Tucker earlier this week that he knows the PGA Tour will eventually accommodate LIV.

“It makes no sense (the ban). No, I’m not worried about that,” said DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner. “I think it will be resolved.

“Personally, I know it will be sorted out, whether it’s legal or they come to the table to work out the terms. I’m sure it will wash itself out in the future, quite soon.”