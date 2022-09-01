PGA Tour HOLDS OFF on plans for three-event global series, raising the purses at 13 tournaments

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As it competes with LIV Golf to retain players, the PGA Tour focuses on the ways it can change its calendar and offer more money to athletes.

The Tour was considering a plan to host a global series of three events featuring top players and big purses, but that has been shelved for now, according to ESPN.

Scholarships at these events would be as much as $25 million, with the top-50 players in the FedEx Cup standings and the top performers at some events starting in the fall.

Plans for these tournaments with limited fields and no cuts were announced in early August, but there were no dates or locations attached.

The PGA Tour won’t be expanding anytime soon or announcing plans for an international series

Commissioner Jay Monahan initially announced the plans during this press conference at the Travelers Championship in late June

In lieu of that limited run, the PGA Tour will reportedly increase the size of purses for 13 tournaments at an average size of $20 million for each.

Those 13 tournaments will be some of the more popular events on the tour calendar, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the Memorial Tournament, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and four additional tournaments to be held on rotating basis through existing events.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has made a number of changes in an effort to keep players happy and where they are today.

The tour guaranteed a minimum salary of $500,000 for rookies, which can be received in advance, and lower-ranked players will receive a $5,000 stipend for each cut missed.

In addition, the top players are committed to playing at least 20 tournaments a year – including the four majors.

The first international series announcement at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on June 22 at a press conference.

Following the 2023 calendar, the tour plans to return to a streamlined schedule running from January to August.