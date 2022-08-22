Pfizer makes bid to have BA.5-specific COVID-19 jab approved by the FDA

New COVID-19 vaccine shots, aligned with the BA.5 Omicron variant, could soon be around the corner as Pfizer announced it has submitted a bid to get its new shot approved by the FDA.

The New York City-based company, which is collaborating with German company BioNTech to develop and manufacture the shots, announced it filed its application with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday.

It’s a long-awaited move, with experts discussing the prospect of a new, Omicron-specific vaccine since late 2021 — when it first became apparent that the virus had evolved an ability to enhance the protection against infection offered by the injections. bypass.

However, some have resisted the rollout of these new shots. While the existing vaccines — which are tailored to the original Wuhan virus strain — do not provide significant protection against infection by the virus, their ability to prevent serious illness or death is still strong.

The move comes as Daily US Covid cases stagnate. The country has an average of 106,098 daily infections and remains within the range it has been in since May. America also averages 577 deaths from the virus per day.

“The flexibility of the mRNA platform, along with the extensive clinical experience with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, has enabled us to develop, test and manufacture updated, high-performance vaccines tailored for circulating tribes,” says Albert Bourla. , CEO of Pfizer, in a statement.

He also said the company has the option to distribute the recordings immediately after FDA approval.

Regulators have previously said they aim to get the shots out before the fall. In previous years, the cold weather season has been accompanied by jumps in cases.

Health officials are hoping to dodge that this year, hoping the updated boosters will prevent the widespread spread of Covid.

“Given the continued evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, it is of great importance that vaccines can be rapidly adapted to the main circulating Omicron lines,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, in a statement.

“In less than three months after the FDA issued its U.S. modified vaccine guidelines, we are ready to ship the first doses of our Omicron BA.4/BA.5 modified bivalent vaccine, pending regulatory approval. , to people in the US

“With the ability to get a booster adapted to the currently most dominant virus strain.”

Whether Americans will actually go out to receive the shots, however, is a question in itself.

This would be the fourth admission for Americans under 50 and the fifth for the elderly.

The rollout of previous boosters was largely a dud, with Americans not getting the shots in the numbers officials had hoped.

Some leading experts have also opposed the approval of these injections, saying they won’t really do much to boost immunity either.

dr. Paul Offit, a leading FDA advisor on vaccines and director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, wrote in a STAT News believed that the extra antibodies provided by the injection won’t do much to prevent infection.

Offit notes that in data submitted by both Pfizer and their main competitor Moderna, the additional Omicron booster increased antibody levels twofold, although he doubts they will provide much effectiveness overall.

“For example, such a two-fold difference is comparable to the slightly larger peak in neutralizing antibodies caused by the first two doses of Moderna vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine,” he explained, noting that the protection afforded was comparable.

“Those two vaccines offered nearly identical protection against mild and severe Covid-19, although the benefits of the Pfizer vaccine declined slightly more rapidly over time.”

Data submitted by the companies focused on antibody levels found in blood samples from trial participants.

However, antibodies decrease yield, and doubling antibody levels does not exactly double the protection.

Offit says data on actual protection against infection, hospitalization and death must first be collected to determine how valuable these newly formulated shots are.

Modernna and Pfizer executives have claimed that the Omicron vaccines will be protective for longer. That may be true, but how long is longer? A couple of weeks? A month or two?’ he asks.

The FDA is eager to get these pictures out and is already setting rollout targets before they’re even authorized.

dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the agency’s main vaccine regulatory body, said last month the goal was to make Omicron-specific shots available by September.