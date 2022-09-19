Pfizer hit with racial discrimination lawsuit over its minority fellowship program

A lawsuit has been filed against Pfizer alleging that the company illegally excluded white and Asian-American applicants from its minority scholarship program.

Do No Harm, an organization of doctors who advocate against ‘radical, divisive and discriminatory ideology’ in health care, says Pfizer’s ‘Breakthrough Fellowship Program’ violates federal law.

“Pfizer’s open exclusion of white and Asian-American applicants is unlawful,” the court documents read.

‘Pfizer blatantly discriminates against white and Asian-American applications and blocks the creation of contractual relationships based solely on race.’

Because the pharmaceutical company receives federal funding, it violates a federal law that prohibits employers from discriminating against candidates on the basis of race.

The Breakthrough Fellowship Program is a “nine-year commitment” to “work to advance students and early career colleagues of Black/African-American, Latino/Hispanic, and Native American descent,” according to its website.

The program provides fellows with two years of full-time employment after applicants graduate from college, including a fully funded master’s degree and employment with Pfizer after completing the program.

Pfizer faces lawsuit alleging drug company racially discriminated against applicants for hit ‘Breakthrough Fellowship Program’

The lawsuit was brought by Do No Harm, an organization seeking to ‘remove identity politics’ from health care, as it says it has two members who were unable to apply for the program

The ‘Breakthrough Fellowship Program’ is designed ‘to advance students and early career fellows of Black/African American, Latino/Hispanic and Native American descent,’ according to its website

Pfizer says it hopes to develop at least 100 fellows by 2025. The program provides applicants with two years of full-time employment, a paid master’s degree and employment with the company after the program is completed

In a reply to Hard PharmaDo No Harm said it is an equal opportunity employer “proud of its commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion.”

The organization is seeking a temporary restraining order against Pfizer, a preliminary injunction preventing the pharmaceutical giant from selecting its next scholarship class based on race and from airing “racially discriminatory” advertisements.

It also demands $1 in nominal damages in addition to requiring Pfizer to “formulate new eligibility requirements” that are “race-neutral.”

In its application, Do No Harm said it was contacted by two students in its organization who are ineligible for the scholarship because of their race.

The two students are named as ‘Member A’ and ‘Member B’ in the archive.

It added that it has ‘at least’ one other organization member ‘who is ready and able to apply for the scholarship next year if Pfizer stops discriminating’.

Lawsuit filed by Do No Harm says “racial discrimination degrades us” while Pfizer’s “blatant exclusion of white and Asian-American applicants is illegal”

The organization, made up of doctors advocating against ‘radical, divisive and discriminatory ideology’ in healthcare, claims Pfizer is telling white and Asian-American applicants not to apply

In a statement, Pfizer said it has ‘every confidence’ that its scholarship program complies with all federal employment laws

The fellowship program is connected to a separate financial aid program available to all applicants, it said, which reimburses employees up to $10,000 annually in tuition assistance

Pfizer told Reuters it has “every confidence” that the scholarship program complies with all federal employment laws.

“We will continue to strive to create more opportunities, including through specific programs designed to cast a wide net for talent,” it said.

CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement on Pfizer’s website that the program helps ‘lead to parity at all levels to create a vibrant culture where every colleague has the opportunity to succeed.’

The program plans to add “a generation of 100 new leaders at Pfizer from underrepresented groups,” according to the program’s website.

Pfizer has a separate education assistance program which reimburses employees up to $10,000 annually in tuition payments and ‘other eligible expenses’ for other approved courses and degrees.

This second program is available to all applicants and pushes the company’s desire to create more opportunities “regardless of protected properties,” it told Fierce Pharma.