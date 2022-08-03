PFA Charity trustees including former pro Garth Crooks see legal bid dismissed amid ongoing enquiry

An extraordinary, preemptive attempt by four PFA Charity executives to prevent the Charity Commission from finding them guilty of ‘mismanagement’ has been unceremoniously rejected by a Supreme Court judge.

In a bizarre move that many saw as a desperate act, former players including Garth Crooks and Brendon Batson launched legal action against the regulator, which is investigating the PFA Charity and expected to deliver devastating findings.

Crooks and Batson, administrators of the much-maligned charity arm of the Footballers’ Union, enlisted lawyers Brabners to take preventive action against the Commission.

The Commission has already said it has “serious concerns” about “conflicts of interest” in the PFA’s charitable division and has suspended an official while the investigation is ongoing.

Also named in the action were Gareth Griffiths, another PFA charitable trustee, and Darren Wilson, who has now stepped down as PFA’s chief financial officer.

The group asked for a statement that they were not guilty of dereliction of duty or mismanagement. That move came before the Commission issued its report, which is still pending.

An attempt by four PFA Charity administrators, including Garth Crooks (above) to prevent the Charity Commission from finding them guilty of ‘maladministration’, was rejected by a Supreme Court judge

Former players including Brendon Batson (left) had taken legal action against the regulator

And in a subsequent blow, the judge ordered the quartet to pay the costs. The PFA Charity has previously disclosed that they or the PFA were funding what likely would have been a very expensive and ultimately fruitless move.

The charity became the vehicle through which the union paid staff salaries, including the £1.2 million earned by former CEO Gordon Taylor and £345,516 received by Wilson.

The 2020 bills said £5.52 million in PFA staff costs were paid by the charity, although the Charity Act stipulates that its revenues may only be used for charitable expenditure and running costs.

The charity became the vehicle through which the union paid staff salaries, including the £1.2 million earned by former chief executive Gordon Taylor (pictured) and £345,516 received by Wilson

Crooks, who retired from a long career at the BBC in May, and Batson are said to have been asked by Charity Commission investigators why salaries were part of spending.

Griffiths was widely regarded as Taylor’s right-hand man during his time with the organization. He is also a co-founder and director of the company ProSport Wealth Management, which was listed as an “investment broker” for the PFA charity for part of Taylor’s tenure.

The Charity Commission, PFA Charity and PFA declined to comment.