PewDiePie heartbroken as his beloved one-eyed 17-year-old pug Maya dies

PewDiePie has announced that his beloved pug Maya has passed away at the age of 17.

The heartbroken YouTuber, 33, took to Instagram earlier this week to pay tribute to his companion.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, shared a selection of snaps of their time together over the years and thanked the one-eyed dog for “making my days brighter.”

PewDiePie wrote, ‘Said goodbye to my little Maya this morning.. 17 years is a long time for a Pug, but no time in the world would ever have been enough..

“I didn’t think I could love a dog as much as I love her.”

Thank you for all the great time we spent with you. Thank you for always making my days better. Thank you for bringing me closer to Marzia.

“I will miss you so much and I already do.. you will always be in my heart Maya.”

The YouTube star has been open about Maya’s health issues, with the dog suffering from dementia earlier this year.

He previously said in a vlog: ‘We’ll see how she develops. But Maya has the ‘dementias’. She’s so old. Her mind is slipping a bit.’

PewDiePie’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million (£24.7 million)

He has 111 million YouTube subscribers – the most in the world, and was one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2016.

Both his parents, Johanna and Ulf Kjellberg, are successful Chief Executives of their respective companies in Sweden.

In 2019, PewDiePie married longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisogin in a beautiful ceremony in London, eight years after they met.

The couple tied the knot at the Temperate House and Nash Conservatory in Kew Gardens and moved to Brighton with their two pugs Edgar and Maya.