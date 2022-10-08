Petrol station blast kills 10 in northwest Ireland

Ten people, including a schoolgirl, have been killed in an explosion at a petrol station in northwestern Ireland.

The blast happened around 3:20pm (1520 GMT) on Friday in the village of Creeslough in County Donegal, Irish police, the Garda Siochana, said in a media conference on Saturday.

“The ten victims are four men, three women, two teenagers – a boy and a girl – and a younger girl,” police said, adding that all the victims appeared to be local residents.

The death toll was not expected to rise as no one remains missing, police said.

Police are treating the incident with an “open mind”, but said that “our information at this point points in the direction of a tragic accident”.

The focus will be on the causes of the incident once the search and recovery operation has been completed.

Rescue efforts by Irish emergency services continued through the night after the blast ripped through a gas station and a nearby apartment complex.

My thoughts and prayers are with the entire community of Creeslough tonight after today’s devastating explosion. I also think of all the emergency services, from all over the Northwest and NI who are working in a very traumatic situation. — Michael Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 7, 2022



An aerial photo taken after the explosion shows that the building of the gas station has been destroyed.

Two two-storey residential buildings behind it had collapsed, while the facade of a similar adjacent building was blown away.

Resident Kieran Gallagher, whose home is about 150 yards from the crime scene, said the blast sounded like a “bomb”.

“I was in my house at the time and heard the explosion. I knew immediately it was something – it was like a bomb went off,” he told the BBC.

During a service at the local church on Saturday morning, Father John Joe Duffy said the community had been hit by “a tsunami of grief”.

Many emergency services vehicles remained on the scene overnight, including firefighters on both sides of the border into British-run Northern Ireland.

Gardai and civil defense personnel were also involved, and a coastguard helicopter transported some of the injured from Letterkenny University Hospital to the capital Dublin for further treatment.

‘Shocked and stunned’

The university hospital, some 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the explosion, was placed in a state of emergency to deal with “multiple injuries,” it said in a statement.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin called it a “very dark day” while speaking to the media briefly before taking the stage.

“The size and enormity of it, it’s such a small community, it means almost everyone on a friendly basis will know people who have lost their lives,” he said.

“It is a very dark day for the people of Donegal and for Ireland.”

Martin spoke to the emergency services after arrival and thanked them for their efforts.

“We need to get to the bottom of all that,” he said of the tragedy.

“This is a scale of death and injury that we don’t want to see happen as people go about their daily lives.

I am shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of life in Donegal. My deepest condolences go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to the entire Creeslough community as they come together in their moment of grief. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 8, 2022



“A young child in the store loses her life and two teenagers,” he added. “It is a truly shocking, tragic event that has taken an incredible toll on this community.”

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, who represents northeast Donegal in the Irish Parliament, compared the scenes to events during the decades-long sectarian conflict on the island of Ireland over British rule in Northern Ireland.

“People are shocked and stunned,” McConalogue told Irish broadcaster RTE.

“The scenes from the event are reminiscent of the footage from The Troubles years ago, in terms of the scene on the ground and the damage and debris.”

Creeslough is about 50 kilometers from the border with Northern Ireland and has about 400 inhabitants.

The Applegreen gas station is on the N56, which loops around the northern tip of the Republic of Ireland.

Applegreen tweeted that the news was “devastating”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased, those injured and the wider Creeslough community,” the company said.

