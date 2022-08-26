WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Petra Ecclestone larks about in a wheelchair during family outing to theme park

Entertainment
By Merry

“Anything for a quick ride!” Petra Ecclestone jokes in a wheelchair while husband Sam Palmer jokes about her plan to skip the lines on a family trip to the theme park

By Niomi Harris for Mailonline and Richard Eden for the Daily Mail

Published: 08:50, 26 August 2022 | Updated: 08:50, 26 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Her father has just been released on bail after denying £400m in fraud.

And despite her father’s woes, Petra Ecclestone appeared in a playful mood on Thursday as she looked around in a wheelchair during a family trip to Chessington World of Adventures.

In an image shared to husband Sam Palmer’s Instagram page, the socialite was seen in a wheelchair as a young boy pushed her from behind.

And Sam was quick to joke that his wife was eager to skip the long lines at the theme park, and joked, “Anything for a quick ride!”

A wheel of time: Petra Ecclestone appeared on Thursday in a playful mood as she looked around in a wheelchair during a family trip to Chessington World of Adventures

A wheel of time: Petra Ecclestone appeared on Thursday in a playful mood as she looked around in a wheelchair during a family trip to Chessington World of Adventures

Related Posts

Thylane Blondeau wows in a black bikini…

Merry

Sofia Richie kisses fiancé Elliot…

Merry

Gwen Stefani shares glam shots in full…

Merry
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Tiffiny Hall says she is rejecting…

Merry

Princess Andre, 15, looks just like her…

Merry

Jameela Jamil makes crude joke about her…

Merry
1 of 3,521

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More