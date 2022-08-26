Petra Ecclestone larks about in a wheelchair during family outing to theme park
“Anything for a quick ride!” Petra Ecclestone jokes in a wheelchair while husband Sam Palmer jokes about her plan to skip the lines on a family trip to the theme park
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Her father has just been released on bail after denying £400m in fraud.
And despite her father’s woes, Petra Ecclestone appeared in a playful mood on Thursday as she looked around in a wheelchair during a family trip to Chessington World of Adventures.
In an image shared to husband Sam Palmer’s Instagram page, the socialite was seen in a wheelchair as a young boy pushed her from behind.
And Sam was quick to joke that his wife was eager to skip the long lines at the theme park, and joked, “Anything for a quick ride!”
A wheel of time: Petra Ecclestone appeared on Thursday in a playful mood as she looked around in a wheelchair during a family trip to Chessington World of Adventures