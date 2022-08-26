Petra Ecclestone larks about in a wheelchair during family outing to theme park

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Her father has just been released on bail after denying £400m in fraud.

And despite her father’s woes, Petra Ecclestone appeared in a playful mood on Thursday as she looked around in a wheelchair during a family trip to Chessington World of Adventures.

In an image shared to husband Sam Palmer’s Instagram page, the socialite was seen in a wheelchair as a young boy pushed her from behind.

And Sam was quick to joke that his wife was eager to skip the long lines at the theme park, and joked, “Anything for a quick ride!”