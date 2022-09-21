Petition to axe Holly and Phil in queue jump row passes 37,000 as even Domino’s troll them

A petition to fire This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby over allegations they ‘jumped in line’ at the Queen’s lying-in-state has reached more than 37,000 signatures – as viewers take the stars’ bid to draw a line under the scandal.

The couple – who reportedly paid a whopping £600,000 to host the popular Monday to Thursday daytime show – faced growing anger after footage surfaced Friday of them appearing to skip the line as tens of thousands of mourners waited patiently. over 12 hours to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

A petition claiming they “were able to get past those thousands and gain immediate access” continues to gather more signatures.

Viewers have tweeted accusations that the hosts are ‘too posh to queue up’ as even Pizza chain Domino’s joins the trolling of Phil, 60, and Holly, 41.

“Apologies to anyone waiting for their pizza, we just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning,” Domino’s said.

This morning’s presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield said: ‘It was solely intended to cover the event for millions of people in the UK who were unable to visit Westminster in person’

Holly and Phil have been increasingly criticized for claims that they ‘skipped the line’ at Westminster Hall – they deny the claims and say they have been given official permission to enter the hall

Holly and Phil outside the Houses of Parliament. The pair say none of the Queen’s Secretary of State’s broadcasters and journalists have taken anyone’s place in line.

Schofield and Willoughby can be seen in a video posted to TikTok leaving Westminster Hall after filming and being accused of jumping in line

Change.org’s petition calling for the removal of the presenters is gaining more signatures as time goes on

Change.org’s petition entitled ‘TV’s Ax Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’ started four days ago and is gaining popularity.

It argues that morning TV has been “monopolized” by the show for too long and claims they should not be given “privileges” that ordinary people cannot enjoy.

Holly and Phil have vehemently denied allegations that they jumped in line and immediately defended themselves by saying they were at work and pretending hundreds of broadcasters and journalists were given official access to Westminster Hall.

“They are devastated by the response and the way the false claim of skipping the queue has emerged on social media. Holly was in tears and Phil was very upset,” a source told The mirror.

But they were determined to face up to the criticisms of Tuesday’s show and not shy away from them. They hope that they can now draw a line under it, and that people understand the context.

“The irony of all this is that they went to Westminster to work on their Friday day off, and spent the weekend working on the footage because they were so determined to give viewers extra coverage of the Queen.”

Holly and Phil on This Morning today as the social media backlash continues with people commenting on the situation

The presenters have been trolling online with viewers suggesting they’re ‘too chic to queue up’ — and even Domino’s joined in the criticism

On the show’s first episode since the altercation was denied, Holly and Phil denied viewers’ claims that they were “too posh to queue” and said they were at Westminster Hall for work on Friday.

They said: ‘Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we have been officially allowed to enter the hall.

“It was solely intended to cover the event for millions of people in the UK who were unable to visit Westminster in person.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back.

In contrast, those who showed respect walked past a carpeted area next to the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in line and no one passed the Queen. We have of course respected those rules.

“However, we realize that it may have looked like something else and we fully understand the reaction. Please know that we would never queue.”

The presenters told viewers they would ‘never stand in line’ as they addressed the claims after the allegations they faced

A source close to Holly told the MailOnline that they have spent most of the day talking to producers about queue gate, assuring her that the viewer response wasn’t as bad as the social media fallout.

Many of the show’s insiders are still scared of what the future holds, but bosses seem to have calmed her down from the weekend when she was very upset about the whole thing. The fight has only brought her closer to Philip.’

A source told The sun on Tuesday night that “Holly had to get lawyers over the weekend to present this false, very damaging story.”

She is devastated by all the negative reactions after coming to work with Phil at Westminster Hall on Friday, but she is not going to resign. This morning has been her life for over a decade and the only way she would consider quitting at this stage is if viewers really don’t want her there,” the source said.

“She tried to tell their side of the story on the show today and they’re both now hoping to get rid of it. The bosses know that Holly is still a hit with viewers and are counting on her to put her magic on the show for a while yet.”

Statement: On Saturday, This Morning bosses denied presenters Holly and Phillip had ‘VIP access’ and filed an application ‘past the queen in state’

An ITV source said: ‘We made it absolutely clear at the time that it was part of a broadcast because of Tuesday’s broadcast. This has been communicated from the outset and we have provided this information immediately. There have been no crisis discussions or conversations that Holly would not be part of This Morning.”

MailOnline understands that the pair personally insisted that fiasco be dealt with at the start of the show and that ITV shouldn’t have waited so long to speak out on the matter – the weekend “enclosed in talks” with TV producers. A source reveals: ‘Philip and Holly are dumbfounded by the anger they have received over the past few days. They thought ITV should have made it clear right away that it was part of a broadcast.’

But comparisons were soon made with other celebrities who queued for hours at the masses – including English football legend David Beckham and even Holly and Phil’s ITV colleague Susanna Reid, of the news program Good Morning Britain.

It was previously revealed that about 250,000 people paid their respects personally to the Queen by seeing her coffin – all of which had to queue for hours. Culture Minister Michelle Donelan gave the figure the morning after the country’s longest-reigning monarch was buried at Windsor Castle.