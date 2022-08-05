Peter V’landys stuns fans with bizarre statement about kids and ‘video machines’ in stadium fight

Peter V’Landys left footy fans stunned after the footy supremo made a bizarre statement amid the suburban stadium of the NRL with the NSW government.

The Australian Rugby League Commission chairman said it was important for children to ‘get off those video machines’ and instead attend live NRL matches in Sydney to promote their mental health.

V’Landys believes this won’t happen if suburban sites like Brookvale Oval, Leichhardt Oval and Shark Park aren’t upgraded at a cost of at least $250 million.

He also appears to have softened his stance regarding the NRL’s move of the grand final to Brisbane in October if the spending doesn’t go through.

“Options will continue to be looked at, but we cannot punish the people of NSW for the integrity of the NSW government,” he told Nine’s Today show on Thursday.

“They’ve had two really tough years. “The last thing we want is to punish them, to punish the people of NSW for the lack of integrity of the NSW government.”

V’Landys added that the decision on where the NRL grand final will be held is likely to be announced next week.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the NRL is set to take the NSW government to court after Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet returned from a promise to refurbish the footy stadiums in Sydney’s suburbs.

The Prime Minister stated instead that the funding will instead be allocated to flood victims of NSW.

“The NSW government remains committed to upgrading suburban stadiums; however, following recent natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic, it is fitting that more investment is being made in stadiums,” said Perrottet.

“The Government has just received the Flood Investigation Report, which is likely to cost the taxpayer a significant amount, and I note that there are still 1,366 homeless people in NSW due to flooding.

The Australian Rugby League Commission chairman (pictured) stated that he believes it is important for children to ‘get off those video machines’ and instead attend live NRL matches in Sydney to promote their mental health

Shark Park (pictured) in Sydney’s south needs a revamp along with Brookvale Oval on Sydney’s northern beaches

“It should come as no surprise that my top priority is therefore to support those devastated by the major floods in NSW.”

The comments infuriated V’Landys, who reiterated on Thursday how important it is for the NSW government to keep their word with the NRL.

“We’ve had an agreement since 2017 – we’ve had a lot of patience with them,” he said.

“The money is set aside to be spent, but what we have a hard time absorbing is the fact that he is using a human tragedy from the floods to get himself out of this.

‘You know, that’s unscrupulous. The money is there. There are billions of dollars in infrastructure funds at his disposal.”

V’landys was quick to add that the NRL had supplied ‘everything’ they needed to the state government.

“He (Perrottet) gave me his word, we trusted him, he wouldn’t make an announcement because of other political issues, so we waited,” V’landys said.

“We waited patiently and then we were just let out at the door.

Leichhardt Oval is a favorite among many footy fans, but desperately needs an upgrade

“I emphasize that they have the money, they can do it and we just don’t understand why they are doing this.”

The ugly case now seems destined to be played out in court.

A 2018 agreement with then NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian stipulated that the NRL grand final would remain in Sydney until 2042 as long as the Accor stadium in Olympic Park was upgraded to a 70,000-seat rectangular stadium, which would cost taxpayers $800 million. cost.

Due to the global pandemic, the government has changed those development plans.

While the plans to develop the Sydney suburbs are not in writing and therefore not legally binding, V’landys remains adamant that the original agreement with the Olympic Park is still in effect.

It is clear that V’landys and the NRL will now hold the NSW government to their original Olympic Park agreement – which is in writing – despite their preference to develop local lands.