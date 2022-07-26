Peter V’landys reveals NRL could ‘absolutely’ introduce Pride round from 2023 despite Manly fallout

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has declined to rule out the possibility of the NRL introducing a Pride round next season, stressing that inclusiveness and differing opinions should be respected equally as we “don’t live in Russia”.

His comments came after seven Manly players chose to withdraw from Thursday night’s game against the Sydney Roosters rather than wear the Pride jersey the club unveiled on Monday.

The jersey, called Everyone in League, is intended to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the NRL, but Manly’s initiative turned into a PR disaster after several players protested that they had not been consulted about the decision.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys does not rule out that the NRL will introduce a Pride round in 2023

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley have all withdrawn from the upcoming round 20 bout for religious reasons.

Despite the fallout, V’landys hinted that the NRL could host a league-wide celebration of the LGBQTI community starting next season.

“We are very proud to be a game for everyone,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

“That’s why I’m in this game, because I had a hard time getting accepted as a migrant and rugby league accepted me.

Rainbow stripe pride shirt designed to support the LGBTIQA+ community has split Manly’s playgroup

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

“It was inclusive then and now it is inclusive. It’s important that every boy and girl and man and woman can go to the game and feel that they can be treated the same as everyone else.”

When asked if he felt there was a real possibility of a Pride round coming up, he replied, “Absolutely. We are the best game for everyone, not just for a select few, but for everyone. We recognize those people, absolutely. I have no problem with that.’

Talk about 2GB this morning, V’landys said the whole situation had been handled poorly by Manly, who reportedly failed to consult the players before unrolling the jersey.

‘Look, mistakes were made here. They should have been consulted, it should have been done in a concerted way, that hasn’t happened and there will be consequences,” he said.

V’Landys has supported the players who have chosen to step down by saying they have the freedom and choice to do so, but condemns Manly’s handling of the Pride jersey issue

V’landys said inclusion in the NRL includes the religious beliefs and freedoms of those players who he believed had every right to cancel the match.

But he also stressed that the NRL would not back down when it comes to inclusiveness policies, including religious beliefs and the LGBTIQA+ community.

“One of the things I love about Australia is that we have this freedom. We do not live in Russia. It doesn’t matter who you are, we are treated equally,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are not going to deviate from that, but at the same time we respect the position of the players.

“Our policy, and it doesn’t matter who you are, I hope they change their mind, because that’s the beauty of rugby league – it’s the best game for everyone.

Manly coach Des Hasler declined to say who was responsible for the decision to proceed with the pride jumper without consulting the players, but apologized to the LGBTQI community

On Tuesday, Manly boss Des Hasler apologized for the club’s handling of the situation but confirmed that the Sea Eagles will wear the pride jersey at Brookvale Oval on Thursday night.

However, the Sea Eagles coach declined to comment on who made the call to launch the rainbow strip without consulting any of the players.

“We would like to apologize to the LGBTQ community who are embracing the rainbow colors and using these colors for pride and advocacy and human rights issues,” he said.

“Our intention was to be caring and compassionate to all the diverse groups who face inclusion challenges on a daily basis. But instead of increasing tolerance and acceptance, we may have hindered this.’