Peter V’landys lashes plans to hold Bruno Mars concert at new SFS on SAME DAY as $15million Everest

Furious Racing NSW and the boss of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V’landys, is after the state government, accusing them of deliberately undermining the Everest race.

It comes as the NSW government is reportedly looking for a concert by pop star Bruno Mars pop at the revamped Sydney Football Stadium on the same day as The Everest on October 15.

The race, which offers $15 million in prize money, will be held at nearby Royal Randwick.

V’Landys stated the move to ‘double book’ Saturday would undermine Everest, Racing NSW’s crown jewel after it was first introduced in 2017.

The signature event draws a high audience of gamblers between the ages of 20 and 35 – the same audience that will attend the pop superstar’s concert.

“We are working very hard to bring an event to Sydney. It is a homegrown event. Why undermine it by postponing a one-off pop concert? It’s incomprehensible,” Mr Vlandys told 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

‘It will be a traffic chaos. It takes the shine off both events. It makes no commercial sense.’

V’Landys suggested that American superstar Mars perform at the SFS on Thursday and Friday, as well as Everest on Saturday.

Stuart Ayres, NSW Tourism Secretary, was furious at V’Landys, declaring that ‘Global cities can do several things at once’.

“New York wouldn’t cancel the Yankees because Billy Joel played at Madison Square Garden,” he said.

Everest is the crown jewel for NSW Racing, attracting a huge crowd (photo, gamblers wearing face masks at the 2021 event)

‘We want the best acts, play on the best stages in the best city in Australia.’

While Mars’ two concert dates at the SFS in October have yet to be formalized, music fans are already salivating, with Justin Bieber touring Sydney in November and Elton John in January.

Venues NSW chairman Tony Shepherd dismissed V’Landys’ rant, stating that the potential scheduling conflict on October 15 was a golden opportunity to promote the Harbor City.

“We should see this as a public holiday for Sydney,” he told the… Daily telegram.

“You can have one of the best days of your life going to Everest and then at night to the Bruno Mars concert around the corner.”