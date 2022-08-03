Peter V’landys could take NSW Government to court for giving stadium money to flood victims

The NRL stands ready to take the NSW government to court after Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet returned from a pledge to renew Sydney suburban footy stadiums at a cost of $550 million.

Brookvale Oval, Leichhardt Oval, Shark Park and Penrith Park would be the four NRL stadiums to be upgraded – but the Prime Minister has announced that funding will instead be allocated to flood victims in NSW.

“The NSW government remains committed to upgrading suburban stadiums; however, following recent natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic, it is fitting that more investment is being made in stadiums,” said Perrottet.

“The Government has just received the Flood Inquiry Report, which will likely have significant cost to taxpayers, and I note that there are still 1,366 homeless people in NSW due to flooding.

“It should come as no surprise that my top priority is therefore to support those devastated by the major floods in NSW.”

Perrottet’s comments infuriated Peter V’Landys, chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, who has also threatened to move the NRL’s grand final to Brisbane on October 2.

He called Perrottet’s announcement “terrible.”

“We looked the prime minister in the eye, we shook his hand, we made a deal and he just shamelessly abdicated,” V’landys said. 2GB.

‘That’s the summary. When you make a deal and shake someone’s hand, you respect that agreement.

‘How is an organization or company going to enter into an agreement with a NSW government if there is a precedent of denial?’

The ugly case now seems destined to be played out in court, with many taxpayers wondering why the NSW government first considered upgrading major sports grounds before liberating basic sports facilities across the state.

A 2018 agreement with then NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian stipulated that the NRL grand final would remain in Sydney until 2042 as long as the Accor stadium in Olympic Park was upgraded to a 70,000-seat rectangular stadium, which would cost taxpayers $800 million. cost.

Due to the global pandemic, the government has changed those development plans.

Last year’s NRL grand final was moved to Brisbane due to the coronavirus pandemic

Leichhardt Oval is a favorite among many footy fans, but desperately needs an upgrade

While the plans to develop the Sydney suburbs are not in writing and therefore not legally binding, V’landys remains adamant that the original agreement with the Sydney Olympic Park is still in effect.

It is clear that V’landys and the NRL will now hold the NSW government to their original Olympic Park agreement – which is in writing – despite their preference to develop local lands.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Panthers’ home in Penrith Park has received a $300 million upgrade, but the proposed developments at Brookvale Oval ($100 million), Shark Park ($100 million) Leichhardt Oval ($50 million) are seemingly not available now the table.

On Wednesday morning, NSW Sports Secretary Stuart Ayres – who works with the Penrith electorate, is a known Panthers fan and is believed to have campaigned heavily to secure the upgrade in western Sydney – sensationally resigned in the wake of the John Barilaro $500,000 ‘dream job’ saga in New York.

Ayers’ shocking dismissal is not expected to hinder the significant upgrade to Penrith Park.

Shark Park in Sydney’s south needs a revamp along with Brookvale Oval on Sydney’s northern beaches

Not ready, V’landys rejected the government’s reasoning for the funding realignment, while also calling on Liberal MPs in Cronulla and Wakehurst to act.

“(When) they use the human tragedy of the floods to figure out why they’re parting with it takes it to another level,” V’landys said.

“This is about the fourth or fifth excuse we’ve been given.”