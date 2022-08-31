Peter Thiel and Mitch McConnell battle over Republican Senate candidates

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and billionaire Republican donor Peter Thiel have turned heads over who will foot the bill for the Republican Senate hopeful campaigns of JD Vance and Blake Masters.

The Washington Post reported On Wednesday, McConnell and Thiel spoke by phone last week with the Kentucky Republican — as well as Senate leadership fund head Steven Law — asking the PayPal co-founder to raise more money.

Early on, Thiel had bet on 38-year-old Hillbilly Elegy author Vance’s campaigns in his quest for Ohio’s open Senate seat, along with 36-year-old Masters, a former billionaire business partner who won the GOP’s Arizona primaries. won. take on Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

The Washington Post reported on phone calls between McConnell and Thiel informing the billionaire donor that JD Vance’s Ohio Senate campaign (pictured) would turn out to be more expensive than predicted. Thiel helped Vance get through GOP primary

He did this, giving Vance and Masters $15 million each, and running it through their super PACs, staffed by people Thiel trusts, Puck News reported.

Thiel intended to stop his spending there.

“After all, isn’t it Mitch McConnell’s job to pick GOP nominees?” Theodore Schleifer of Puck News reported on Thiel’s thinking.

Both candidates were victorious after gaining approval from former President Donald Trump — who argued with McConnell over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

As the electoral college votes were counted, McConnell now publicly congratulated President Joe Biden, as Trump continued to push his false claims about voter fraud.

Trump and Thiel, on the other hand, remain on good terms.

The Post reported that McConnell had told Thiel on the phone last week that Vance’s Ohio race would be more expensive than planned.

While Ohio has favored Republicans lately, Democrat Tim Ryan, a congressman with a more national profile due to a short presidential campaign, made it competitive.

McConnell also told Thiel that the billionaire had to “come to Arizona on a large scale,” the Post said.

On Friday, Law’s super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, had canned about $8 million worth of TV, radio and digital ads in support of Masters. candidate.

Arizona GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters was recently dragged into the press for scrubbing his campaign website by saying he believed the 2020 election was stolen, and trying to soften his message on abortion

Masters recently got dragged into the press for scrubbing his campaign website by saying he believed the 2020 election had been stolen, and trying to soften his coverage of abortion as polls and several early elections suggest Democrats are ahead on the issue.

McConnell had previously reprimanded Thiel for putting money into the individual candidates’ super PACS rather than the Senate leadership fund.

And he expressed his dismay that both Masters and Vance suggested that McConnell’s time was almost over.

Masters said in June that he would like Sens to replace Josh Hawley or Tom Cotton McConnell.

“I’ll say this to Mitch right to his face,” Masters said during a debate. ‘He’s not bad at everything. He’s good at judges. He’s good at blocking Democrats. You know what he’s not good at? Legislative.’

Vance, for his part, called McConnell “a little out of touch with his base” and supported the idea that it was time for “new blood.”

The Post reported that during the conversation, Thiel tried to argue with McConnell that the candidates he supported were not critical of the longtime GOP Senate leader.

“That’s not true at all,” McConnell retorted, according to the Post.

But McConnell also offered, “I’m not for revenge. That’s Mr. Trump,” indicating that he had no intention of fueling the campaigns of the Trump-aligned candidates.

What McConnell and Law did suggest was some cost-sharing.

What was brought up, according to the Post, was that Thiel closed a check to Law’s Senate Leadership Fund, corresponding to the dollar amount they are using to bolster Masters.

Another plan, the Post said, was for the Thiel-funded super PAC to take over the ad buying the Senate leadership fund initially set aside for Masters.

Aside from the fact that Thiel still hosts Masters fundraisers, the billionaire’s answer so far has been no, the paper said.