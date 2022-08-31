PETER KNIGHT: How greedy must ‘gay icon’ David Beckham be to sell out to deeply homophobic Qatar?

The World Cup in Qatar in November promises moments of dazzling athletic grace and goals with balletic flair.

But no one has performed such debilitating moral twists as David Beckham in the run-up to the event.

‘Golden Balls’ has spent much of his career carefully cultivating his gay fan base, trading his good looks, filming lustful campaigns for Armani underwear and famously posing for the cover of the gay lifestyle magazine. Attitude in 2002.

He boasted to the BBC: ‘I am very honored to have the label of gay icon.’

And he is said to have said, ‘I’m straight, I’m the captain of England and I think it’s cool that people are gay.’

Gay football fans like me have long admired him for speaking out in this way in support of our support, especially in days gone by when the stands could be some of the most homophobic places in Britain.

That’s why I think Beckham’s latest stunt – promoting a deeply homophobic regime that locks up gays for being who they are – is such an outrage.

This week, recently unveiled as the promotional ‘face’ of the nation in the Middle East, the former footballer released a syrupy video praising Qatar’s merits as a tourist destination, posing on a boat against the crystal clear waters of the Gulf, strolling through a bee-tinged spice market and strolling in the sun. (Desert state temperatures can reach a balmy 48c.)

Beckham enjoyed a burgeoning friendship with Elton John, who once owned the Watford Football Club and who has heard every homophobic insult, courtesy of the more knackered visiting fans

Beckham gushed about the country’s tourism potential. ‘Qatar is truly an incredible place to spend a few days on a layover… this will go down in history as one of my favorite mornings. This is perfection. I can’t wait to bring my kids back.”

Needless to say, Beckham has never deviated from this toe-curling script, nor questioned any of his smiling Qatari hosts about their country’s unblemished human rights record, or reiterated his alleged claim that “I think it’s cool that people are gay.”

But the fact is that a Muslim caught gay sex in Qatar (at least in theory, as no case has been reported) is flogged and even given the death penalty by firing squad. This makes Qatar one of only five countries in the world to list homosexuality as a capital crime. Non-Muslims can expect three years in a burning desert prison for the ‘crime’.

Beckham, with his armies of consultants and PR experts, certainly knows all this. Perhaps that’s why he oddly failed to promote his oily promotional video to his 75 million Instagram followers this week. And no wonder, as a source told the Daily Mail yesterday, his team had hoped they could release the film ‘quietly when no one noticed’.

Not so lucky, David.

The contract is said to be worth £10 million – a trivial sum for him, with his famed fortune of £400 million. But by having to splurge like this, he certainly deserves it.

I have loved the beautiful game all my life. I’ve been playing for London Titans FC, one of Britain’s biggest LGBT clubs, for 14 years. This summer we reached the final of the 11-a-side competition at the LGBT EuroGames in the Netherlands, where over 2,000 participants participate in everything from badminton to ballroom dancing. We proudly came home with silver medals. As a teenager growing up in Portsmouth, I pinned a picture of a shirtless Beckham, from GQ magazine, on my bedroom wall next to posters of the girls from pop band S Club 7, desperately hoping that the bikini-clad women would drop out asking about my sexuality.

Beckham was an icon, not only for the impeccable accuracy with which his right boot would curl a cross on a striker’s forehead or into the corner of the goal from a free kick, but the taboos made him tear down the field. As a young man proudly “metrosexual” – and often mocked in the stands and sections of the media – he was brave enough to wear a sarong, nail polish and lip gloss. This was unheard of for a football star, let alone a Premier League nestor.

In exchange for the proverbial suitcase, or possibly a series of suitcases, filled with Qatari riyals, Beckham has become an advertisement for that grim and oppressive regime

Over the years, thanks in part to his efforts, I saw the game gradually change in the acceptance of gay players – starting with the horrific story of Justin Fashanu, the first British footballer to come out in 1990, who committed suicide eight years later.

Even as Britain embraced civil partnerships in 2004, followed by same-sex marriage in 2013, and while it became much easier to be ‘out’ in most areas than a generation ago, football still clung to its entrenched homophobia .

In recent years, however, things have finally begun to change. Blackpool forward Jake Daniels made history in May when, at age 17, he told Sky he was gay and said: ‘Now is the time. I am ready to be myself, to be free and to be confident. . . It’s been a long time since I’ve lived with the lie.’

It shouldn’t have been a culture-changing event; but in the football world it is.

No fewer than seven of England’s triumphant roster of 23 Lionesses wives are gay, including Beth Mead, winner of the Euro 2022 Golden Boot after scoring six stunning goals.

Meanwhile, Leeds defender Luke Ayling appeared at the city’s Pride march last month, becoming the first player known to have done so at such an event.

So the game is visibly changing: the tectonic plates of prejudice are breaking apart.

That’s why Beckham’s behavior is so outraged. Amnesty International has made its scathing statement, berating him for making ‘no mention at all of Qatar’s long history of labor abuse, the shocking criminalization of homosexuality or, in fact, any other human rights issue’.

Attitude magazine — which Beckham had proudly featured on its cover — was equally hostile, accusing him of “performative alliance” and saying: “David Beckham continues to keep his money as far away from where his mouth is when it comes to LGBTQ issues. community.’

Right. If Beckham wants to sell himself to the highest bidder – ethics be damned – so be it. But if he is to continue to cash in on his gay icon status and be seen as a liberal pioneer in the sport, he must sever ties to a filthy regime that executes and incarcerates people simply for who they love.

Beckham has signed a Faustian agreement with a Middle Eastern state with medieval values. Golden Balls should have had the cojones to say no.