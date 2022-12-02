Peter Kay weeps as he opens his first stand-up show in 12 years

Peter Kay was moved to tears when he received a huge standing ovation at Manchester’s AO Arena on Friday night as he returned to stand-up comedy.

The funny man, 49, embarked on a mammoth 110-date tour, playing to a sold-out crowd in Manchester, 15 miles from his hometown of Bolton.

As he was met with lavish applause, chants of his name filled the hall, prompting him to wipe away a tear as his devotees continued to cheer.

Emotional: Peter Kay was moved to tears as he received a huge standing ovation at Manchester’s AO Arena on Friday night as he returned to stand-up comedy

“Ah, you’ll have me in pieces,” he said. “Beautiful Manchester you made me cry. I can’t believe I cried, where does all this emotion come from?’

Comedian Peter has been largely absent from the public eye for the past four years, and the aptly named Peter Kay Live Tour is his first live tour since 2010, when he set the Guinness World Record for the best-selling run of all time, playing for more than 1.2 million people.

Peter’s comeback was announced during a commercial break in the series launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV last month.

Moving: As he was met with lavish applause, chants of his name filled the room, prompting him to wipe away a tear

He’s back! Peter’s long-awaited return to touring comes after a 12-year hiatus

Fencing star: Peter was seen crying on the big screens at the side of the stage at the arena in Manchester

He said, “It’s good to get back to what I love doing most, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever been a time when people need to laugh, it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices start from £35 – the same price as my last tour in 2010.”

After Manchester, Peter will perform in Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin, among others.

Vanquished: He was seen leaning on a table while standing on stage as he stabilized his emotions after receiving the positive response from his fans

Return of the comic king! Peter confirmed his comeback tour in an ad that aired during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last month (Peter is featured in the promo)

His run ends on August 11, 2023 at the Sheffield Utility Arena.

After the announcement, the star’s official website seemed to crash for a while due to increased online traffic.

A poster for the event featured Peter holding a sign that read ‘Better late than never’ and described a ticket to his shows as an ‘ideal Christmas gift’.

After being largely out of the spotlight for the past four years, Peter returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then 20-year-old with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme. .

There was also a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to talk to Cat Deeley – who filled in after Graham Norton left the station – about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

He also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his Car Share series in 2018.

Peter canceled his last tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances.”

Time out: He stepped back from the public eye in 2017 when he canceled a massive 14-month stand-up tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’

The father-of-two was expected to earn up to £40 million hosting 109 nights from April 2018 to March 2019 in cities including Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Dublin.

He said at the time: ‘Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

“Unfortunately, this includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows, and outstanding live work commitments.

‘My sincere apologies. This decision was not taken lightly and I am sure you will understand that my family should always come first.”

He recently delighted audiences in October when he reportedly performed a ‘secret’ comedy performance for a select audience.

Peter appeared at a theater in Salford in October and had ‘new material’ for the lucky fans who were invited.

Paula, who is a fan of the comedian, took to Twitter to share her experience during the exciting ‘secret’ shows.

She wrote, “Omg just went to a secret gig with Peter Kay at The Lowry. Best night of my life ever, that man is a legend. Phones in closed jumps, secret map collection, the lot. Still buzzing.’