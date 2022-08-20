Peter Kay dazzles in a record-embellished gold tracksuit at his Dance For Life show in Liverpool

<!–

Peter Kay made a rare appearance on stage in Liverpool on Friday night while hosting a charity dance event in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The sweatband-clad comedian, 49, donned a can’t-miss display in dazzling gold track pants and a white top adorned with vinyl records, while carrying a silver briefcase at the M&S Bank Arena.

It comes after the funny man took a step back from the general public in 2017 when he canceled a massive 14-month stand-up tour due to “unforeseen family circumstances.”

Peter was last seen at the Ivor Novello Awards in May, and before that, in April, during a tour performance in Manchester.

He seemed to be in a good mood while entertaining an audience of thousands.

One participant wrote on Twitter: ‘Just had the best night of my life at’ [the show]. I can’t even describe [it]. Three hours of non-stop dancing. Peter, you’ve been gone too long. Welcome back, legend.’

Another added: ‘Danced all night with [Peter] and had a fantastic evening.’

A third chimed in: ‘Fantastic time tonight in the Liverpool arena for Peter Kay’s Dance for Life,’ sharing a video of the stage as Dead Or Alive’s You Spin Me Round played.

Others wrote: ‘Dance for Life tonight was absolutely incredible! Had the best time!’ and, “Dance For Life in Liverpool was amazing last night. 3 hours of non-stop dancing. Thanks for a fantastic evening.’

Peter kicked off the tour in Manchester in April, for the first time since his record-breaking The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour…Now On Tour, which ended in late 2011.

And fans seemed happy with Friday’s performance as many shared their reaction on social media, with some even saying they were “emotional.”

The event is billed as a ‘dance-a-thon party that will save lives – with Peter also taking to the DJ decks during the show.

Peter was supposed to go on a massive tour from April 2018 to the summer of 2019, but he canceled it in December 2017.

The artist said on December 13, 2017: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret having to cancel all my upcoming work projects.

This unfortunately includes my upcoming standup tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

‘My sincere apologies. This decision was not taken lightly and I am sure you will understand that my family must always come first.”

He was previously slated to make a comeback with the Dance For Life series of shows to raise money for Cancer Research UK in April and May 2020.

But the events had to be postponed last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.