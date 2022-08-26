Peter Hoskin reviews Saints Row: back with a bang – GTA’s beautiful, bonkers sibling

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Saints Row (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, £59.99)

Rating:

Verdict: Cozy massacre

Things used to be so simple. There was Grand Theft Auto, a series of pretty unhinged crime games. Then there was Saints Row, which played like Grand Theft Auto’s even more unhinged, adolescent sibling – with aliens, superpowers, bigger explosions, and grosser jokes.

But then GTA got crazier and crazier. And Saints Row? We will…

…it disappeared almost a decade after 2013’s Saints Row IV, but now it’s back with a new game confusingly called just Saints Row. And I think the two series finally met in the middle. This really feels like a new GTA.

Saints Row: Here you are in a big, open city (again), building a criminal empire (again), while occasionally traveling away to perform crazy stunts in the desert (again). Despite all the fluorescent styles and loud gunfights, it’s a reassuringly familiar type of game

Here you are in a big, open city (again), building a criminal empire (again), while occasionally traveling away to perform crazy stunts (again) in the desert. Despite all the fluorescent styles and loud gunfights, it’s a reassuringly familiar type of game.

But this is not to completely reject the new Saints Row. It’s old-fashioned in a few new ways. The city itself, a place called Santo Ileso in the American Southwest, squeezes everything out of modern consoles – and is one of the most beautiful and believable digital sprawl I’ve ever walked through.

Saints Row’s missions have also been expanded. There are reality show inspired fights on islands and big Dungeons & Dragons inspired fights in cardboard castles. This is not a game without imagination

And Saints Row’s missions are equally extensive. There are reality show inspired fights on islands and big Dungeons & Dragons inspired fights in cardboard castles. This is not a game that lacks imagination.

So it’s a pity that it (currently) lacks fine-tuning. There are dozens of different vehicles to drive, but they all feel strangely similar. There are dozens of bugs in the code, some of which have crashed my computer.

Once all that is settled, Santo Ileso will be a great place to watch the sun go down after a hard day of chaos.