PETER HITCHENS: Wear a mask if you want, but understand it’s about fear and control, NOT health

The call for the return of face masks is a triumph of unreasonableness and a blow to science.

But I would vehemently defend your freedom to wear one if you wish. If covering your face with a piece of cloth makes you feel safer or kinder, far be it from me to stop you.

It’s none of my business, and none of the government’s business, what other people wear, on their face or anywhere else (except for personal modesty).

In return, I only ask that you grant me the same favor and not urge, much less try to force me, to put on a garment that I find foolish, pointless, and politicized.

Passengers wear masks on the London Underground on January 3 this year after advice was given to curb the rising flu and Covid infections

A civilian wears a mask as he cycles past a government poster in Glasgow in January 2021

If I put it on, I’d pretend to believe controversial things that I don’t think are true. It would be like forcing someone who hates Donald Trump to wear a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap in public. And so it would be forced speech, and a great blow to freedom.

Still, we could be heading for such things again. An editorial in The Times today claimed, under the headline ‘Wear a mask’, that this is ‘the responsible thing to do’. Is that really true?

Evidence

The face mask frenzy is one of the strangest fads sweeping the advanced world.

Let’s start with the evidence and the powerful and respected World Health Organization (WHO). As major Covid fears flared, the Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, Mike Ryan, spoke on the matter on March 31, 2020.

He said at a briefing in Geneva: “There is no specific evidence to suggest that the mass population wearing masks has any potential benefit. There are even indications that suggest the opposite of mishandling wearing a mask correctly or adjusting it correctly.’

Daily Mail columnist Peter Hitchens says the return of face masks would be a ‘triumph of unreasonableness’

Not much later, in a series of official pamphlets for the reopening of shops and services, the Department for Business and Enterprise said: “Evidence of the benefit of using a face covering to protect others is weak and the effect is likely to be small.”

It was so then and it still is. The evidence was indeed weak. Still, in the spring and early summer of 2020, we saw shifts in expert opinion.

Thus warned Dr. Jenny Harries, then Deputy Chief Medical Officer, on March 12, 2020 that people could put themselves at greater risk of contracting Covid by wearing masks. She said they can “catch the virus” and cause the person carrying it to breathe it in.

She explained, “For the average citizen walking down the street, it’s not a good idea.”

On 3 April 2020, the other Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said he did not believe healthy people wearing them would reduce the spread of the disease in the UK. But within months, the pressure to wear masks in public places would become almost irresistible. Why the shift away from scientific caution?

In The Spectator magazine, Isabel Oakeshott, who co-authored former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s Covid memoir, concluded from everything she had heard during her research that “Hancock, Whitty and Johnson knew full well that non-medical masks do very little to prevent transmission of the virus’.

She thought the origin of mask mandates in the community was the Prime Minister’s adviser Dominic Cummings’s obsession with masks and a desire to please Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – “and above all because they were symbolic of the emergency in the field of public health’. Here is a strong indication that the mask-wearing campaign was essentially political, not medical.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing on global health issues including the Covid pandemic in December 2022

On 12 July 2020, Deborah Cohen, the then medical correspondent for BBC2’s Newsnight, reported that the WHO had reversed its advice on masks from ‘don’t wear them’ to ‘wear them’.

But it hadn’t because of scientific information. In fact, the evidence had not supported the wearing of face coverings. The change was due to political pressure.

Ms Cohen said on Twitter: ‘We were told by various sources [that the] The WHO committee that reviewed the evidence had not supported masks, but they recommended them because of political lobbying.”

Infected

She said the BBC then submitted this to the WHO, who did not deny it. But it became increasingly unpopular to say all these things.

In November 2020, two leading independent experts – Carl Heneghan of the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford and the epidemiologist Tom Jefferson – found themselves in a storm of abuse after reporting the results of Europe’s only large-scale study of the effectiveness of masks on those who wear them.

This Danish project, actually the work of pro-mask researchers, came up with a result that the authority did not want to hear. As Jefferson and Heneghan summarized, “Ultimately, there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who didn’t when it came to being infected with Covid-19; 1.8 percent of those wearing masks contracted Covid, compared to 2.1 percent of the control group.”

Attempts have been made to minimize this result, or argue that it supported mask-wearing. The researchers themselves describe the results as ‘inconclusive’. But it’s hard to argue with these numbers. If the Danish study favored mask wearing as claimed, why is it still virtually unknown?

Members of the public wear masks as they queue for a dose of their Covid vaccinations in Walthamstow, London, in December 2021

Proponents of masks also rightly say that the Danish study only looked at whether masks protected their wearers, not whether they stopped the spread of the infection.

But in a letter to the British Medical Journal, Dr Antonio Lazzarino, a doctor and epidemiologist from Imperial College London, noted: ‘The study did not evaluate whether people wearing masks were less likely to infect someone else.

“However, since we now know that surgical masks have limited filtering capacity, we must infer that surgical masks are very unlikely to provide substantial protection against an infectious carrier.”

Much credit goes to The Annals of Internal Medicine, which eventually published the Danish study. Other major scientific journals are known to have rejected it, although it has never been explained why.

Trustworthy

Publication was months later than expected, again for unexplained reasons. The data was collected in the spring of 2020, in a large randomized controlled trial (by far the most reliable test of such things), and involved nearly 5,000 people.

But apart from the Heneghan-Jefferson article in The Spectator and reports in the Mail on Sunday by myself and my colleague Stephen Adams, Britain’s vast, diverse print and broadcast media somehow missed the story – and keep missing it.

I think this is because some officials and politicians thought mass mask wearing perpetuated the fear and alarm that allowed them to continue with unprecedented restrictions on our daily lives.

This method works, and could work again, unless our politicians and media act decisively against it.