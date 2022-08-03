PETER HITCHENS: The faintly sinister Russian and English ambassador whose friendship lit up my life

In the midst of life I am yet again in death. The mighty words of the old funeral service—too grim and harsh for most people today—have crept through my mind twice in the past few days.

Detoured from Moscow via Southeast Asia, news came that my longtime friend and colleague Igor Monichev, my companion on many wild and improbable journeys around the Evil Empire, had passed away.

Then I was half conscious when the radio news announced the death of Sir Christopher Meyer, once our ambassador to the US, but also our envoy to Germany and posted twice at our besieged embassy in Moscow from the Cold War.

He was in my opinion one of the best diplomats of modern times, but also one of those rare people who illuminated the landscape around him, so full of life and strength that his presence is a lesson in how to live.

It was my great fortune to be a journalist at a time when I got to know these two extraordinary men. Let me explain what a gift it was.

Igor may have been a little sinister. He was a well-educated Russian with good English, qualified to deal with Western journalists. You had to assume that he had at least made peace with what Christopher Meyer would have called “the organs of intelligence.”

I got to know Igor when the old Soviet system was on the brink of collapse, and he once hinted to me during a frustrating visit to Georgia that he might have done one or two things in the past that he wished he hadn’t.

I would say, then what? Who among us gentle westerners, who lived all our lives under the protection of the deep blue sea and the Magna Carta, had any idea of ​​how we would have behaved in a communist despotism?

Pictured above: Sir Christopher Meyer at the 2009 launch of his book Getting Our Way

My own guess was just as bad as hers. Perhaps this explained the vodka-fuelled journeys to the dark side of the moon he sometimes made, unaccompanied by me.

Whenever I was around, he was a model of restraint. No one in my family has ever forgotten the sweetness and charm with which this gruff man congratulated my daughter on her eighth birthday.

They would meet again many years later, when she returned to the Russian capital as a diplomat’s wife, taking her own small children on the same adventure we had given her.

Igor and I had something important in common.

Both our fathers had been naval officers, mine had once served on the war convoys to Murmansk, he was a captain of a nuclear submarine who led a life of cold, hard secrecy, exposed to the shoddy security standards and bleak conditions of a nation too at all times acted as if it was already at war.

But that’s where the similarities ended. He once told me about an incident in his life as a child of the Soviet Navy, which shuttled from grim base to grim base.

One day, the entire Monichev family’s belongings, furniture and all, were transported on a cart by Soviet sailors to their newly married quarters. The sailors were drunk and managed to push everything into a deep and greasy dock, where everything sank quickly, beyond repair. And that was it. It was gone. No insurance, no compensation, no apologies, just start over. Difficult.

Life in the Soviet Union was so hard in these and many other ways that Westerners living in Moscow were often afraid to find out the age of their Russian acquaintances.

Pictured above: Igor Monichev in the cold pool in Yakutia, Russia’s coldest area

It was a reliable rule that they were usually at least ten years younger than we thought, while we were ten years older than they thought. If they were educated – and Igor was a graduate of Moscow University – they shame us, because we know British history better than we do, and are as familiar with Shakespeare and Dickens as we are with the great Russian literature.

Igor was great at arranging for me crazy trips to closed cities, like mysterious Kaliningrad or (one of my favorites) a huge park full of steam locomotives south of Moscow – in case they were needed after a nuclear war.

The theory was that the electromagnetic pulse from the H-bomb would knock out all other forms of transportation, leaving the world with nothing but bicycles and Thomas The Tank Engine to get around.

He knew how to fix things and he had, or knew how to fake, the thing called ‘blat’, the special form of influence that could get me aboard the last plane from Crimea to Moscow in time to witness. from the KGB putsch of August 1991.

When I had the fantasy of doing something gross on the grave of the traitor Kim Philby, Igor laughed heartily and drove me to the graveyard where that wretched man is buried. I lost my nerve. I think he would have known I would.

But in his spare time, he supplemented the modest salary I paid him by translating English detective and spy stories into Russian. Russians love Agatha Christie and Igor worked on some of her books. But his specialty was the more intellectual work of PD James. And the last time we met, he gave me a signed copy of his translation of John le Carré’s The Spy Who Came In From The Cold.

This meeting took place in a cheerful Italian restaurant in the north of Moscow, something we both would have thought almost impossible when we first met 30 years ago.

Igor, who despised the gangsterism of the Putin years, especially liked the newfound freedom to travel that accompanied the collapse of communism.

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev pictured during an interview in December 2016

He must have been greatly discouraged by the narrowing horizons caused by Putin’s war.

If I had never met him, my life would have been infinitely poorer. If I have any understanding of the world as it is rather than as we would like it to be, then I owe much to him.

The same goes for Christopher Meyer, another man with a father in the service – though he had been an RAF aviator, killed in action in 1944 off the Greek island of Icaria, a few days before Christopher was born.

I first met him when he headed what was then called the Foreign Office News Department, an operation completely independent of Downing Street. I tried to be a diplomatic correspondent for my newspaper at the time, a hopeless task because my main competition came from the wonderful, totally unbeatable John Dickie of the Daily Mail.

I’d had to deal with the silly snobbery of some parts of Whitehall toward popular journalism. Christopher Meyer had none of that. On the contrary, bless him.

It struck me that after his death an established newspaper could not forgive him for his brio and originality. It used crude words like “crude” and “bitter” to describe him and accused him of breaking trust.

Anyone who knew him would dismiss such hissing innuendo as the evil of an establishment that disliked its independent mind.

They probably didn’t like his free and dangerous humor either. I remember in the late 1980s, when Germany was rocked with frenzied love for Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Christopher described the resulting crowd scenes as a “multiple Gorbasm.”

He and the staff of the smart, thoughtful diplomats he gathered around him told the truth as far as they could, with wit and wit and speed. They were friendly and responsive.

It was a lesson in how government can work and do good if the right people run it.

Whenever I deal with their inferior equivalents today, I remember the time of Christopher Meyer and regret.

He himself was a pleasure to meet and talk to, an ideal Englishman of another era, fluent in foreign languages, all-knowing about the world beyond our shores but not seduced by it, and so unhesitatingly and intelligently patriotic.

Sometimes I wondered if he wasn’t living his busy life on behalf of the father he’d never met, one of the many thousands who didn’t live to help run the country they’d saved, but who knew what they were fighting for and where they were. loved what they knew.

The world became noticeably weaker for me the moment I heard he was dead.