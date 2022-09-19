PETER HITCHENS: I saw the glory of nations, the majesty of death and its inevitability

I suppose I had more or less set my mind when I left for Bermondsey on Saturday afternoon to line up for the sanitized queen.

The decision was a mixture of bravado, instinct and careful conspiracy. Hoping to get around various prohibitions and restrictions, I had turned my old waxed coat into a piece of luggage, filled the huge pockets with books, in case of boredom, and weighed down a telephone bench and a writhing mass of wires, because my mobile would surely flatten. go on me during the long night.

Before I left, I ate a bacon cheeseburger in the (correct) belief that I wouldn’t be hungry for hours. Thirst would be another problem.

Why did I do this? As a monarchist, I am cool to the point of chill, with no special love for the actual Windsor family. I’ve never owned a Coronation mug.

It is more or less pure reason, combined with the joyous duty of beating republicans in quarrel, that makes me join Crown and Scepter. But I’d be damned if I missed this and wished I’d been there for the rest of my life.

I’ve been to some strange events – from the protest in Grosvenor Square against the Vietnam War in 1968, to several mighty convulsions in the famous and beautiful cities of Eastern Europe, when communism fell.

But for nearly 60 years I had envied those who had personally attended to witness the mighty ceremonies of farewell to Sir Winston Churchill, the funeral of the British Empire and – so far – the greatest event of my life.

And here I was, with the chance to pass through Westminster Hall and see the Queen’s casket guarded with the last splendor of our old troubled kingdom.

It wasn’t just that I might never see something like that again as long as I live. It was that no one would ever see it again, as the pestilent modernists and reformers prowl around, looking for the remaining parts of our tradition to devour and destroy.

Goodness, Westminster Hall is arguably the most amazing room in England. I’ve often rushed through it on work missions, feeling like I was too insignificant to get in.

I had never seen anything happening there that could even begin to match or deserve the sheer power of its ancient architecture, or the lingering echoes of our nation’s long and often bloody struggle to be sovereign and free—echos sitting there silently. days and especially late at night. But the death of a monarch, and its solemn commemoration, might measure that.

Anyway, there I was in Southwark Park at 2pm, weirdly at the mercy of the devilish spirit that had devised the system to queue up for the recumbent.

Luckily there was no queue for the line when I arrived, yet I and hundreds of others were forced to participate in some sort of Alice-in-Wonderland madness celebration.

It’s hard to describe, but we were forced through rows of fences to walk back and forth at high speed more than 20 times over a patch of ground we could have crossed in 30 seconds. This is officially known as “zigzagging,” but it isn’t. Zig-zagging would have been much more sensible, as it would at least have produced some serious forward movement.

As it was, the system forced us, which had started by walking us even further from Westminster than we already were, now to get there as if we were crustaceans, or some other creature that likes to go sideways.

Each time we seemed to be making good progress, we were herded to another of these quirky stalls, trudging up and down each other, in opposite directions, seeing the same faces over and over. (Who was the woman with silver stars painted on her face? I must have passed her at least 60 times. But too soon to start a conversation.)

Whether they were trying to waste our time or wear us down into weary submission, I have no idea, but at least it helped me bond with the small group of pilgrims I was destined to spend the next 11 hours with.

Thank goodness for them, a wonderful reminder of how many sensible, funny, knowledgeable, helpful people we have in this country; the kind that somehow never seem to get close to the seats of power. The joy of their company made the long hours of marching, trudging, and just standing pass much faster than I could have imagined. I hardly found time to read the books I had brought with me.

We laughed a lot, as Brits do, at ourselves and each other and at the absurdity of life. We fed each other, bought each other coffee and tea, chuckled when we were again barked at by a fluorescent police officer or patrol woman to “keep right” as if it mattered the slightest bit.

We would all have gotten there pretty easily without all this bossiness, and a lot faster too. I can now say that it is all over that the wristband I had to wear – supposedly the key to enter the Houses of Parliament – was never properly examined by one of the ‘security officers’.

At one point, when we were forced to march through the fences again, I told my companions that I had completely forgotten what I had come there for, and they agreed. Soon after, I wondered if I had really died and gone to hell, which I’ve always thought was the source of all the bureaucracy, queues and jobs. A modern hell is much more than a place of medieval demons and unquenchable fire?

And yet it was a day of great beauty, with the tide at high tide and the Thames looking as beautiful as I’ve seen it in my life, in the heartbreaking light of late September that brings back more memories than any other kind of weather .

And every now and then we all paused to consider our purpose; remember why we had come. That was mainly because we knew we wouldn’t be able to put up with it afterwards if we hadn’t. Whether it was a pilgrimage, demonstration or mourning I’m not sure, but it was a privilege to be a part of it.

And then finally, around 12.40 pm, all ‘security’ was over. There were no more barking officials, just the quiet courtesy of Westminster’s own frocked guards, who gently and without a word led us to the ultimate splendor.

Have I seen or cared much about the crown, orb, and scepter? Could I follow the elaborate steel ballet of the Changing of the Guard around the catafalque I had been allowed to see? Not really.

I saw instead the glory of nations and their passing, the majesty of death and its inevitability, the distillation of 1,000 years of kingship, still astonishingly alive in an age that neither understands nor loves much. And I held my breath, bowed my head, crossed myself, and with one backward glance walked into the peaceful night.

