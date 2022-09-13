Peter Helliar pays tribute to Uncle Jack Charles following the acclaimed actor’s death at age 79

<!–

Peter Helliar paid tribute to legendary native actor Uncle Jack Charles on Tuesday after his death at the age of 79.

The comedian, 47, shared a precious photo to Instagram of Jack hugging Pete and Waleed Aly on the set of their panel show The Project.

The pair are seen beaming as the iconic actor hugs their shoulders as they pose for a studio shot.

Helliar captioned the photo with some heartwarming words.

‘Small in stature but bigger than life. I loved every moment I was in Uncle Jack’s company,” he wrote.

“Thoughts are with his family, loved ones and the Indigenous and First Nations community who will no doubt feel this deep loss. An Australian icon. A legend.’

Many of Helliar’s 151,000 followers were quick to send their good wishes, with one posting a broken heart emoji and another writing “RIP Uncle Jack.”

The sweet tribute follows the news that the celebrated Indigenous actor, author and activist has passed away after suffering a stroke.

De Boon Wurrung’s senior elder, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta died Tuesday morning at Melbourne’s Royal Hospital, surrounded by close friends and family.

In a statement, his family said “he will live on in our hearts and memories through his numerous screen and stage roles.”

Celebrated Indigenous actor Jack Charles passed away on Tuesday aged 79 after suffering a stroke

The actor revealed on his Jack Charles vs The Crown show in London that he struggled with a drug addiction as a child, often turning to petty crime.

In the 1970s, he was key to establishing Aboriginal theater, gaining fame for his appearances in films such as The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith, Mystery Road and Pan.

The native icon was named NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year in 2022.