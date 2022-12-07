Peter Helliar becomes emotional on his final episode of The Project as Waleed gets his ‘revenge’

[noscript_1]

The Project’s Peter Helliar was roasted by his co-host Waleed Aly on the comedian’s final episode on Wednesday night.

Helliar, who recently retired from the ratings-poor current affairs show after eight years on the air, was red-faced when Waleed revealed an embarrassing throwback photo.

The image showed a distinctly daggy looking Helliar posing wearing a Kangol hat.

The Project’s Peter Helliar (left) was toasted by his co-host Waleed Aly (right) during the comedian’s final episode on Wednesday night

Waleed started the joke by saying that he had been a fan of Helliar since the good old days, before the awkward picture hit the screen.

Helliar took the ribbing in good humor, saying wryly to the audience, “We’re all sorry.”

Aly was clearly elated to finally score a point against his old friend, joking, “I really enjoyed that moment of revenge… fantastic.”

Things then got more serious as Helliar spoke candidly about an issue close to his heart: mental health.

He did this while reflecting on the death of his close friend Richard Marsland, who committed suicide in 2008.

The presenter said he was still haunted by the loss and wished Marsland had reached his loved ones.

Helliar (left) and Marsland (right) became best friends when they teamed up in 2001 as writing partners for the ABC talk show The Glass House. The photo also features Myf Warhurst

“Unfortunately, this dark fog that consumed him did not allow him to reach people like me. I wish he had found a way to share his pain,” he said.

Last month, Helliar sensationally announced that he was stepping down from Channel Ten’s current affairs program following the departure of his co-hosts Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson.

“Carrie, you said the other day that you’re glad you’re leaving The Project now that you still love it and I still love the show. Really,’ he explained.

Peter also said he’s excited to be moving to “new areas” in the new year and doesn’t want to be “a creator who leaves meetings to go to another meeting.”

If you or someone you know needs support, you can contact Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.