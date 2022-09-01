Peter Ford slams Meghan Markle for releasing podcast on 25th anniversary of Diana’s death

Meghan Markle has been criticized by a top Australian journalist for releasing her latest podcast episode just hours before the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

The second episode of Meghan’s Archetypes podcastin which the Duchess of Sussex, 41, lamented “exclusion” growing up as a biracial woman, was released as the world prepared to commemorate Diana’s legacy after the 1997 car accident that killed her.

Unable to hide his disapproval on Wednesday, veteran journalist Peter Ford told The Morning Show: “This anniversary wasn’t exactly a surprise; we knew it was coming.’

“So why would you schedule that interview for yesterday? Why not postpone the podcast for a week? You know, get off the news cycle,” he added to co-hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

Ford, who has never been shy about criticizing the Sussexes, later reposted the segment to Twitter, adding the snappy caption, “Guess who inserts himself into the news cycle on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death?”

In a series of other tweets, Ford suggested that Meghan could have honored Diana’s legacy this week rather than release another celebrity interview.

‘[She could have done] a podcast coming out today talks about Diana’s legacy and causes she supported. Would really get massive attention if she did,” Ford tweeted Thursday.

Or alternately she has the power to tell Spotify not to release it for 24 hours. Surely this must occur to Harry?’

In another tweet, Ford suggested that on this bleak occasion, Meghan should take a leaf out of Diana’s book by “going to a woman’s shelter” so she can “see some reality.”

Diana died suddenly in a car accident on August 31, 1997, when she was 36. Her sons William and Harry were 15 and 12 years old respectively.

The Mercedes she was traveling in with her partner Dodi Fayed, the son of tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed, was chased by the paparazzi after leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris when it crashed into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

William and Harry have previously celebrated an anniversary together, including last year when they unveiled a bronze statue of their mother in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

However, a royal source told The Mirror that William “does not intend” to make a public statement on the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

“He will no doubt spend all day thinking about his mother’s incredible legacy and the work he continues to do every day to further it in every way possible,” they said.

The latest episode of Meghan’s podcast features a sit-down interview with singer Mariah Carey.

During their conversation, she told Mariah that she was first treated as a “black woman” when she started dating Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress said “things really changed” for her after she entered royal life.

Meghan said she was inspired by the 53-year-old singer when she was a child, because Mariah is a mixed race (her father is African American and Venezuelan, while her mother is white Irish.)

The Duchess, whose estranged father Thomas Markle is white and mother Doria Ragland is black, said that when Mariah first entered the music scene, she thought, ‘Oh my god. Someone who looks like me. She’s mixed like me,” adding that she was a “fangirl” of the star.

In this week’s episode entitled “The Duality of Diva,” Mariah called Meghan a “diva,” which startled her at first, but later took the comment as a compliment.

Meghan said at the end of the episode, “It stopped me in my tracks. I started to sweat a little. I began to writhe in my seat in this silent revolt. Why would you say that?’

“My mind really turned on what nonsense she must have read or clicked to get her to say that,” she added, before clarifying: “She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig.

“I heard it as the word diva, the way I think about it. But at the time, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as ambitious.’

“And how a highly charged word can mean something different to each of us, it’s mind-boggling to me,” she added.

Meghan had called on the superstar singer to appear on her Archetypes podcast after her friend Serena Williams appeared last week.

In the first episode, Meghan lamented how she had to continue her engagements on a royal tour in South Africa after a fire in son Archie’s bedroom.

The Duchess also lashed out at those who criticized her for being “ambitious” when she started dating Harry, whom she married in May 2018.