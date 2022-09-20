Peter FitzSimons’ tweet about Buddy Franklin comes back to haunt him as Swans great signs new deal

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A tweet FitzSimons wrote eight years ago has come back to haunt him after Lance Franklin shocked the AFL world by agreeing a one-year extension with the Sydney Swans when many thought he would leave the game .

Just days away from the AFL grand final and in the final year of the nine-year deal he signed in 2013, the 35-year-old ended speculation about his future with a simple statement, “one more”.

The new deal will see the veteran’s career extend to a remarkable 19th season – a milestone many didn’t think would happen, including FitzSimons.

Lance Franklin has completed a mammoth nine-year deal with the Swans, extending for a further season

Peter FitzSimons tweeted in 2014 that he didn’t think Franklin would last four years at the Sydney club – and now he’s been proven wrong for a fifth

In a July 2014 Twitter post while interacting with sportswriter Richard Hinds, FitzSimons said: ‘Richard, if Buddy is playing in four years, lunch is on me. How many AFL players last 13 years?’

Football fans have told the reporter how bad his predictions were, including some former players.

Former Swans player Ted Richards, who played 11 seasons with the club, retweeted FitzSimons’ dug-out comment, noting: ‘At lunch we’re going to have trouble. And we’re going to have over a thousand of them.’

“This tweet from Peter FitzSimmons ages like milk,” commented another used Twitter.

“He really should be wearing a Bunnings-esque sausage sizzle for all the fans,” joked a third.

On Tuesday afternoon, FitzSimons acknowledged his poor prediction, writing on Twitter: ‘So my first guess on the Buddy Franklin hire was wrong you say? Yup! Absolutely 100% wrong. As discussed, a few months ago when he got his 1000th goal. Already extended my apologies, so thanks for caring! And Go Swannies!’

The confirmation of Franklin’s deal is a huge boost for the Swans ahead of the grand final, where they start as underdogs against the Cats at the MCG.

Sydney fans are thrilled to have another 12 months of Franklin’s services

He has played 340 AFL games and kicked 1,047 goals, which puts the veteran fifth on the AFL’s all-time list.

After being held scoreless for the first time this season in the Swans’ qualifying final win over Melbourne, Franklin kicked two crucial goals in the one-point preliminary final win over Collingwood at the weekend.

Franklin (pictured with wife Jacinta) has stunned many of his critics with his remarkable longevity at the top level of football.

Franklin started his season by becoming just the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to surpass the 1000-goal mark when he kicked four majors against Geelong in round two.

Many thought the upcoming grand final could be Franklin’s last AFL game, but he put that notion to bed and delighted Sydney fans in the process.